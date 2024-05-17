Dream still alive – Mikel Arteta ‘very optimistic’ about Arsenal’s title chances

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s “dreams are still alive” ahead of their final-day bid to win the Premier League.

The Gunners, who sit two points behind leaders Manchester City, will need to beat Everton and for Pep Guardiola’s men to drop points against West Ham if they are to lift their first league title since 2004.

City are favourites to claim a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League crown but Arteta remains optimistic ahead of what could be a dramatic final day of the season.

“I’m really excited and I can’t wait for Sunday to be in front of us,” Arteta said.

“Obviously I’m very optimistic as well with the possible outcome.

“The hope is there. It didn’t happen (Spurs failing to beat Manchester City on Tuesday) we have to do our job. We will have to prove again that we are better than our opponent and we have to wish that West Ham have a really good day and help us to fulfil our dream.

“We have the possibility to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive and it’s still possible. It’s football, we have to live the moment.”

If Arsenal are to snatch the title on the final day then Arteta will need a helping hand from his former Everton manager David Moyes, who will take charge of his last game of West Ham before leaving the club.

Arteta said of the Scot: “He’s been instrumental in my career so he could help us to fulfil our dream and my personal dream to win the Premier League.

“That would be unbelievable and it would be in my memory that’s for sure.

“For that dream to happen we have to win. We also have to hope that West Ham can help us achieve that dream so that part is on us and that’s the only thing we can focus on.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) will need a helping hand from his former Everton boss David Moyes (Adam Davy)

Arsenal’s chances of being crowned champions this weekend would have been significantly improved had rivals Tottenham managed to deny City victory in midweek.

Spurs lost that match 2-0 in front of subdued home crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Arteta had no complaints about the performance the Tottenham players put in.

He said: “I can never complain about an opponent. I can complain about what we haven’t done to be on 91, 93 or 95 points.”

“That’s the only thing what we can do.”