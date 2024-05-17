Jurgen Klopp would support scrapping VAR in its current guise

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would support Wolves’ bid to have VAR scrapped because the officials “are not able to use it properly”.

Wolves submitted a resolution on Wednesday calling for a vote by Premier League clubs to scrap the system at the league’s annual general meeting.

While the PA news agency understands Liverpool’s hierarchy are not supportive of scrapping it, Klopp – speaking freely as he prepares to leave the club after eight and half years – believes if it is not applied correctly then it is not worth keeping.

Jurgen Klopp does not believe officials utilise VAR well enough (Adam Davy/PA)

“I don’t think they’re voting against VAR, I think they’ll vote about how it gets used, because that’s definitely not right. I understand that,” he said.

“In the way they do it, I would vote against it, because these people are not able to use it properly.

“You cannot change the people obviously, it’s clear. You need them. So yeah, I would vote for scrapping VAR.”

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil was clear that he shared his employers’ views on the subject, with ditching the system his firm preference.

“When it came in, I thought it would be a huge benefit to the game and officials, and it maybe hasn’t worked that way. In its current state, I’m more than happy for it be abolished,” he said.

“It hasn’t helped the experience for the fans. I’m stood in Molineux once every two weeks and the fans’ mood towards it is really clear. There’s a real negative energy towards what impact it’s had on the experience of watching the team. If we’re going to leave it like it is – and I would definitely be a fan of getting rid of it – it needs to be improved drastically.”

Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou is another high-profile name who would be happy to see the experiment consigned to the past, but does not expect such a drastic move to become a reality.

“I’ve consistently said I am not a fan of it, (but) I don’t think they will revert, they’re too far down,” he said.

“They should bring it in when technology can match the expectations and I don’t think it does at the moment. You get this ridiculous wait for an hour to look at blurry images and some lines. I think it’s almost prehistoric that we go down that route and we accept it.

“We don’t celebrate goals anymore or we celebrate them three times or wait to see where someone’s offside. It’s changed the game so I would scrap it.”

Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglu is another confirmed critic of the system (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nottingham Forest would appear to be potential allies for Wolves, having publicly registered their own concerns last month. Forest posted angrily on social media after losing to Everton in April, saying the club would “consider its options” after three contested decisions went again them and suggesting the VAR operator was a fan of fellow strugglers Luton.

It is understood they have yet to determine their position and manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: “Whether they scrap it or not, I am not sure if it is the best way. What we want is for them to improve.

“Personally I think they should have done it better this season. We all understand mistakes can be made, but when you are sitting in a chair and have access to images and you can rewind, all these things they should have done better.”

At Newcastle, Eddie Howe made the case for a more restricted VAR framework.

“I like it for offsides because I think there’s almost some certainty with that decision, but I think for the rest of it, it’s still someone’s opinion,” he said.

“I’d prefer that power to be with the referee who’s actually on the pitch.”