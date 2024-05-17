Arne Slot says he will be Liverpool manager next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arne Slot says he will be Liverpool manager next season

By Press Association
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has confirmed his next move (Richard Sellers/PA)
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has confirmed his next move (Richard Sellers/PA)

Arne Slot has confirmed he will take over as Liverpool boss next season.

The 45-year-old, who had been expected to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, suggested official confirmation from the Reds would soon follow.

“I can confirm that I will be a coach at Liverpool next season,” Slot said in his final press conference as Feyenoord boss ahead of the team’s match with Excelsior.

Klopp will leave Anfield after nine years at the end of the season and the Reds are confident their search for his successor has identified the best candidate.

A compensation deal with the Dutch side was agreed in late April, when the PA news agency understands Liverpool considered the deal to be done.

A statement on Feyenoord’s website read: “The final league match of the season against Excelsior next Sunday is officially Arne Slot’s last game as coach of Feyenoord.”

It added: “Immediately after the end of the last game of the season, Feyenoord will organise a farewell moment for Slot, who can look back on a very successful time at De Kuip, with a championship and a cup win, among other things.”

Earlier this month Slot, whose side are set to finish runners-up to PSV when their Eredivisie campaign concludes in a Rotterdam derby with Excelsior on Sunday, insisted he was confident a deal would get done, suggesting no news would likely come until the end of the season.

He told a press conference: “I am more than happy to answer any questions after the official announcement is made.

“I have all the confidence that will happen but for now, it hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.

“There is a time and place to do so and this moment today is not that moment. There are three games to go for us and also for Liverpool.”

Slot revealed he would be unbothered about his official title, whether manager or head coach, to fit in with the Reds’ footballing structure, adding: “I’m not interested in what you call me: you can call me Arne, head coach or manager.

Arne Slot on the touchline
Slot suggested official confirmation from the Reds would soon follow (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I don’t care as long as I can do what I like and that is being with the players on the pitch, working with them and being at the games as that is the most special.”

The former midfielder spent his playing career in the Netherlands with Zwolle, NAC Breda and Sparta Rotterdam.

After moving into coaching roles at Cambuur and then AZ Alkmaar, he stepped up into the manager’s job with the latter for the 2019–20 season, which was interrupted by the Covid pandemic. AZ finished second behind Ajax on goal difference in the shortened campaign.

Slot left for Feyenoord in December 2020 – succeeding Dick Advocaat – and brought former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin Van Persie on to his staff.

In May 2022, Feyenoord reached their first Europa Conference League final, losing to Roma and finished third in the league. Slot’s second season at De Kuip saw Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title – the first for the club since 2017. Earlier this month, Feyenoord beat NEC Nijmegen to lift the 2024 KNVB Cup.

Liverpool’s new manager will be under pressure to deliver more memorable European nights at Anfield and Slot brings plenty of that experience with him.

While at AZ, he took his side into the Europa League, where they played Manchester United in 2019. After moving to Feyenoord, Slot guided the club to the Europa Conference League final in May 2022. Eredivisie success brought with it a crack at the Champions League for 2023–24.

Despite beating Celtic and Lazio in their group, the Dutch side did not qualify for the knockout stage and then lost out to Roma in the Europa League play-off round.