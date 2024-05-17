Juventus confirm Massimiliano Allegri dismissal as head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Juventus confirm Massimiliano Allegri dismissal as head coach

By Press Association
Massimiliano Allegri has been dismissed as Juventus head coach (John Walton/PA)
Juventus have confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri has been dismissed as head coach.

The 56-year-old was appointed in 2021 for his second spell in charge of the club having previously guided them to five Serie A titles.

However, Juve confirmed on Friday that Allegri had been dismissed after three years at the helm due to “certain behaviours” at the Italian Cup final which were deemed “incompatible with the values of Juventus”.

Massimiliano Allegri
Allegri has been dismissed as Juventus head coach (Martin Rickett/PA)

Juve ended a three-year wait for a trophy on Wednesday night in the Coppa Italia final as Dusan Vlahovic’s early goal proved the difference to earn a 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

However, Allegri saw red late into stoppage-time after furiously removing his jacket and confronting the fourth official before being given his marching orders on the touchline.

In a statement on the club website Juventus said: “Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his role as coach of the men’s first team.

“The dismissal follows certain behaviours during and after the Italian Cup final which the club deemed incompatible with the values ​​of Juventus and with the behaviour that those who represent it must adopt.

“A period of collaboration ends, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended after the last three seasons together with the Italian Cup Final.

“The company wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future projects.”

Allegri leaves Juventus with the club sat fourth in the Serie A table and they have two more games to go this season against Bologna and Monza this month.