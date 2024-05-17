Juventus confirm Massimiliano Allegri dismissal as head coach

Juventus have confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri has been dismissed as head coach.

The 56-year-old was appointed in 2021 for his second spell in charge of the club having previously guided them to five Serie A titles.

However, Juve confirmed on Friday that Allegri had been dismissed after three years at the helm due to “certain behaviours” at the Italian Cup final which were deemed “incompatible with the values of Juventus”.

Allegri has been dismissed as Juventus head coach (Martin Rickett/PA)

Juve ended a three-year wait for a trophy on Wednesday night in the Coppa Italia final as Dusan Vlahovic’s early goal proved the difference to earn a 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

However, Allegri saw red late into stoppage-time after furiously removing his jacket and confronting the fourth official before being given his marching orders on the touchline.

In a statement on the club website Juventus said: “Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his role as coach of the men’s first team.

“The dismissal follows certain behaviours during and after the Italian Cup final which the club deemed incompatible with the values ​​of Juventus and with the behaviour that those who represent it must adopt.

Massimiliano Allegri is no longer head coach of Juventus Football Club. — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 17, 2024

“A period of collaboration ends, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended after the last three seasons together with the Italian Cup Final.

“The company wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future projects.”

Allegri leaves Juventus with the club sat fourth in the Serie A table and they have two more games to go this season against Bologna and Monza this month.