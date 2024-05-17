Heather Knight hails clinical fielding display as England wrap up series victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heather Knight hails clinical fielding display as England wrap up series victory

By Press Association
England captain Heather Knight praised an “outstanding” performance in the field (Nick Potts/PA)
England captain Heather Knight praised an "outstanding" performance in the field (Nick Potts/PA)

England captain Heather Knight hailed an outstanding performance in the field as her side earned a 65-run victory against Pakistan to claim series victory in the second international Twenty20.

Maia Bouchier and Alice Capsey’s 49-run partnership gave England the perfect platform before Nat Sciver-Brunt made her return to the side with a brilliant 31 off 21 balls as England finished on 144 for six.

Lauren Bell struck early for the hosts with two wickets – which included a fine catch from Danni Wyatt to dismiss Sadaf Shamas – before England’s spinners took over as Sophie Ecclestone claimed three for 11, and Sarah Glenn and Capsey took two each.

Sophie Ecclestone
Sophie Ecclestone (right) claimed three wickets (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Knight praised a clinical performance from her side, but gave special mention to their work in the field.

She told Sky Sports: “Really pleased, I think the way we went about it with the bat in the powerplay, the batters have worked really hard the last couple of days, really on their thinking how they’re going to take on slower bowling on slower wickets and to see the way they came out was really pleasing.

“Probably lost a bit of momentum in the middle, but finished well and really clinical with the ball and outstanding in the field, really pleased with the fielding.”

Capsey made an important impact with the bat and ball, scoring 31 with the bat before making an instant impact with her first over of the game to dismiss Aliya Riaz and Diana Baig within three balls of each other.

Reflecting on her performance, she said: “It would be nice to score runs every single game, but I think I’m learning to be more at peace with the ebbs and flows of the game as is my role with putting bowlers under pressure.

“It’s not going to happen every game and as you said, I’ve got amazing support from the staff, Heather and they’ve got the complete backing of me to be a match winner.

“I’m trying to work really hard on (my off-spin), we’ve got three high-quality spinners so it’s nice to get a bowl and hopefully take the opportunity.”

The series concludes on Sunday in Leeds before the ODI series begins next week.