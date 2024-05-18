David Moyes says he will leave West Ham ‘in good spirits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Moyes says he will leave West Ham ‘in good spirits’

By Press Association
David Moyes has one game left as West Ham manager (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes has one game left as West Ham manager (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes admits it hit home this week that his second spell as West Ham manager is about to end.

The veteran Scot will bow out after four-and-a-half years in charge after Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season at Manchester City.

Among his achievements was guiding the Hammers to their first trophy in 43 years when they won the Europa League last season.

David Moyes
Moyes said goodbye at the London Stadium last weekend (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said his farewells in front of home fans at the London Stadium as West Ham beat Luton last week but it is at the Etihad Stadium – where his side could have a say in the outcome of the title race – where he will sign off.

Moyes, who is expected to be replaced by former Spain and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, told reporters at a press conference: “We’ve had a good week and good preparation, so it’s all good as far as I’m concerned.

“It starts to hit you when you have to clear your office out and make way for new people coming in but I’m happy with the situation.

“I don’t really feel emotional. I’ve been in and out of work at different times during my career but this time I’m happy to be stepping aside.

“I’m happy with the work I’ve done here at West Ham and I’ll leave in good spirits.”

West Ham celebrate a goal
The Hammers could have a say in the outcome of the title race (Victoria Jones/PA)

City will win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title if they beat the Hammers, who are locked in to a ninth-placed finish and ostensibly have little to play for.

Yet Arsenal, two points behind City, still have a shot at the prize and could snatch top spot if their London rivals could do them a favour.

“I’m really relaxed about the game, even though we understand the task at hand,” said Moyes, who had a previous stint with West Ham from 2017-18.

“The players have trained well this week and we’ll be as ready as we possibly can be for it.”