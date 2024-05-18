Oleksandr Usyk weight corrected ahead of Tyson Fury showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oleksandr Usyk weight corrected ahead of Tyson Fury showdown

By Press Association
Oleksandr Usyk will be giving away almost three stones to Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk will be giving away almost three stones to Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

Oleksandr Usyk will be giving away almost three stones to Tyson Fury after it emerged that the wrong weight was read out at least night’s weigh in.

The Ukrainian WBA, IBF and WBO world champion was announced as having tipped the scales at 233lbs when the actual figure was 223lbs.

It means he will enter the ring for tonight’s undisputed world heavyweight fight in Riyadh at 15st 13lbs, considerably lighter than Fury’s 18st 10lbs.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were pulled apart at the final face down
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were pulled apart at the final face down (Nick Potts/PA)

After a week of largely respectful exchanges between Fury and Usyk, the fuse was lit for the Kingdom Arena clash at a fiery weigh in.

Fury shoved the Olympic gold medallist at the final stare down before the unbeaten rivals meet to decide the greatest heavyweight of their generation.

The ‘Gyps King’, the WBC champion, then unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade at Usyk and promised “fireworks”.

“I’m going to knock this little f***er spark out. I’m coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for,” Fury said.

“F*** his belts, I’m coming for his f***ing heart. F*** him and f*** all of his team too. F*** the lot of them. They can all get it if they want too, s***houses!”

Fury is seen by bookmakers as the marginal favourite to become the division’s first ruler since Lennox Lewis in 2000.