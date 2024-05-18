McLaren impress in Emilia Romagna final practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McLaren impress in Emilia Romagna final practice

By Press Association
Oscar Piastri finished fastest for McLaren in final practice (David Davies/PA)
Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso both crashed out of final practice as Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

First, Alonso, 42, lost control of his Aston Martin through the penultimate corner in Imola, spinning backwards and into the tyre barrier.

The double world champion sustained extensive to the rear of his Aston Martin with his mechanics now facing a race against time to fix his machine for qualifying which starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

Then, in the closing moments, Perez beached his Red Bull in the gravel after he got out out of shape on the entry to the Variante Alta chicane and hit the wall.

The one-hour session was suspended for eight minutes as Alonso’s stricken car was recovered, and then an additional four minutes to deal with Perez’s car.

And when practice resumed, it was Piastri who clocked the fastest time, finishing three tenths clear of Miami Grand Prix winner Norris to raise the prospect of a second McLaren victory in as many races.

At Ferrari’s home event, Carlos Sainz finished third, half-a-second back, one place clear of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

George Russell finished fifth for Mercedes with Max Verstappen, who did not post a time on the speediest soft tyres, sixth. Lewis Hamilton was 17th.