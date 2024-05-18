Champions Celtic wrap up campaign with Hart-warming win over battling St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Champions Celtic wrap up campaign with Hart-warming win over battling St Mirren

By Press Association
Celtic fans paid tribute to Joe Hart on trophy day (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Luis Palma scored a late winner as champions Celtic twice came from behind to round off another successful cinch Premiership campaign with a 3-2 victory over St Mirren on trophy day at Parkhead.

St Mirren captain Mark O’Hara twice gave the visitors the lead but goals from Matt O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi had Celtic level at the break.

The second half was a quieter affair but Palma converted Anthony Ralston’s cross from close range in the 86th minute to give the home fans more reason to cheer ahead of the presentation of the silverware.

The goal prompted Brendan Rodgers to take off Joe Hart and set up the chance for the supporters to acclaim the goalkeeper in the final league match of his career.

The 37-year-old will aim to lift the seventh trophy of his three-year spell in Glasgow when Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final.

With next Saturday’s Hampden clash in mind, Rodgers made six changes following the title-clinching victory at Kilmarnock and one of the players coming in, Stephen Welsh, came close with an early header.

But St Mirren had cause to celebrate the season too after qualifying for Europe for the first time in 37 years and they took a seventh-minute lead when O’Hara fired home from 12 yards after the ball ultimately fell for him following a long throw-in.

O’Riley came close with a curling effort before firing home his 19th goal of the season after following in his own headed pass into Furuhashi in the 21st minute.

Saints were back in front five minutes later. Welsh nudged over Toyosi Olusanya after a long ball had bounced over the defender’s head and referee Matthew MacDermid pointed to the spot. O’Hara lifted the ball over Hart’s dive.

The Saints captain soon headed against the post, although MacDermid blew for a foul against one of his team-mates.

Celtic were level again in the 37th minute. Reo Hatate made strides down the right wing and delivered a low cross for Furuhashi to squeeze a finish inside the near post.

The home side had good chances to take the lead before the break but were off target with Palma’s diving header and Hatate’s volley.

As fans chanted Hart’s name, the 75-times capped England goalkeeper acknowledged the crowd before sprinting off the park, possibly when he realised he was in danger of getting over-emotional.

The former Manchester City player was greeted with a huge tribute banner in the standing section when he reappeared for the second half and stood there for a moment taking in the acclaim.

There was less action of note after the break but the game remained finely balanced, with St Mirren continuing to carry a threat.

Zach Hemming saved from from Furuhashi from an early chance and Celtic lost Welsh to injury, the defender walking off with his arm in a sling.

If anything, the Buddies looked the likelier team to grab a late winner until Palma gratefully received Ralston’s perfect cross to kick-start the party.