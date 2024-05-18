Dundee and Kilmarnock end the season with a draw

Dundee and Kilmarnock signed off on their impressive cinch Premiership campaigns with a 1-1 draw at Dens Park as former colleagues Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes shared the spoils with each other for the fourth consecutive time.

Both bosses have thrived since Docherty left his long-time role as assistant to McInnes to become manager of the Dark Blues a year ago, and their buoyant teams have proved inseparable on the pitch this term, with each of their three previous encounters ending 2-2.

This one ended all square after Dundee captain Luke McCowan cancelled out an opener from veteran winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who marked his first start for Killie since joining in December by scoring his first career goal in two and a half years. McCowan blew the chance to win it for the hosts with a late penalty miss shortly after Killie’s Robbie Deas had been sent off.

Sixth-placed Dundee made two alterations to the side that started Tuesday’s 5-2 defeat at Rangers as Aaron Donnelly and Josh Mulligan replaced Malachi Boateng and Ryan Astley

Fourth-placed, Europe-bound Killie made five changes to the side that started the 5-0 home defeat by Celtic in midweek as Lewis Mayo, Danny Armstrong, Matty Kennedy, David Watson and Kyle Vassell made way for Fraser Murray, Rory McKenzie, Joe Wright, Liam Polworth and Mackay-Steven.

Following a low-key start, the deadlock was broken in the 24th minute when Mackay-Steven pounced to hook in a low shot from just outside the six-yard box after Murray’s strike ricocheted into his path. It was the 33-year-old former Aberdeen, Dundee United, Celtic and Hearts winger’s first goal since he netted for the Jambos against St Mirren in November 2021, and he went close to another shortly afterwards when he curled just over from edge of the box.

Dundee drew level in the 39th minute when Scott Tiffoney ran on to a long ball over the top, raced down the right and slipped a lovely pass across the edge of the box for the inrushing McCowan, who slotted beyond the exposed Kieran O’Hara. The offside flag initially cut short the Dark Blues’ celebrations but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was allowed to stand.

Killie hit the bar twice after the break through Marley Watkins and Murray before their hopes of ending the season with a victory were dented by the dismissal of Robbie Deas for a second bookable offence with five minutes left. Dundee had a chance to win it in the 88th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Dara Costelloe was fouled by Donnelly but McCowan blazed his spot-kick high and wide, meaning his side ended their largely positive campaign with an eight-game winless run.