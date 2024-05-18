Brentford fans haven’t seen the best of me yet, says goalkeeper Mark Flekken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brentford fans haven’t seen the best of me yet, says goalkeeper Mark Flekken

By Press Association
Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken is in his first season in England (John Walton/PA)
Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken says there is more to come from him at the club.

The Netherlands international will end his debut season with the Bees in Sunday’s meeting with Newcastle.

It has been a campaign of mixed fortunes for Brentford, winning just 10 games, though they have avoided relegation by a considerable margin.

And Flekken says his first year in the Premier League has given him plenty to build on.

“The second half of the season was better for me, for sure,” he told the club’s official website.

“But I wouldn’t say the fans have seen the best of me and I still think there is more to come.

“I feel comfortable now and good within the team. I feel like I have finally found my place in the side and I think that has shown on the pitch.

“I hope I can bring more of those performances next season over the whole year and add an extra level on top of that.”

Flekken replaced David Raya as Brentford’s number one following his move to Arsenal, but admits to finding it hard to adapt to life in England after moving from Freiburg.

“It’s been exactly what I expected, but I didn’t think it would take me as long to adapt,” he admitted openly.

“It’s been a challenge I have enjoyed and loved. It makes you stronger and better as a player and as a person.”