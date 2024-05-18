Joe Hart feeling ‘special and humble’ after final league appearance for Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Hart feeling ‘special and humble’ after final league appearance for Celtic

By Press Association
Joe Hart gestures to the fans after being substituted (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the most special moment of his career after making his final league appearance.

The 37-year-old received a huge ovation after being taken off in the 87th minute, just after Luis Palma had scored the winner in a 3-2 victory over St Mirren at Parkhead.

A huge banner was unveiled at the start of the second half that declared ‘Super Joe Hart’ as Hart made his final appearance at Celtic Park.

Celtic v St Mirren
A banner of Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart in the stands (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 75-times capped England international is now looking to clinch the seventh trophy of his Celtic career when his side take on Rangers in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final next Saturday.

Ahead of Celtic lifting the cinch Premiership trophy, Hart was asked to sum up his emotions.

He told the crowd: “Guys, I have never felt professionally that special before in my entire life.

Celtic v St Mirren
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart hugs team-mates as he leaves the pitch (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Myself, my family, from the bottom of my heart, I absolutely adore every single one of you, everyone associated with this football club.

“It’s such a special place. I was asked yesterday, how do you explain this to people? I don’t want to explain this to anyone, this is not a club that needs explaining, this is a club that speaks for itself.

“You guys are absolutely phenomenal. It’s part of you, you have made me feel so special and humble.

“I absolutely love it, thank you so much for having me.”