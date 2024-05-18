Derek McInnes salutes Kilmarnock after they close out the season with a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek McInnes salutes Kilmarnock after they close out the season with a point

By Press Association
Derek McInnes is delighted with Kilmarnock’s season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Derek McInnes is delighted with Kilmarnock's season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Derek McInnes declared his Kilmarnock side Scotland’s team of the year after they ended their fruitful cinch Premiership campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Dundee.

The Rugby Park side – who were 10th last year – will be involved in Europa League qualifying in July after finishing fourth, nine points clear of nearest chasers St Mirren.

McInnes was keen to point out that Killie completed the campaign with a 17-game unbeaten run against non-Old Firm opposition in the league, stretching back to their 1-0 defeat at home to Hearts on 2 December.

“That’s almost six months of football in the league where we’ve only lost to Rangers and Celtic,” said the Killie boss. “That is a remarkable achievement for a club like Kilmarnock and it says so much about those players.

“Throughout that six months, you’re having to deal with so many difficulties, whether it’s Easter Road, Tynecastle and all the different clubs you need to face, and digging deep when you go down to 10 men like we did today.

“To go more or less the whole month of December and now we’re well into May and have only lost to Celtic and Rangers says everything about the team.

“We’re heading straight to our player of the year awards and we’ll enjoy the bus journey there and the night.

“We’ll celebrate together and hand out our individual awards, but the award for the best team and best squad in the country this season is hands down my team.”

Gary Mackay-Steven gave Killie the lead before Luke McCowan equalised – but only after a VAR check overturned the initial decision to disallow it for offside against Scott Tiffoney in the build-up. McCowan then missed a late penalty, shortly after Killie defender Robbie Deas was sent off for a second bookable offence.

“I don’t want to finish the season moaning about VAR – I really don’t – but I thought there was real daylight between Tiffoney and our player,” McInnes said of Dundee’s equaliser. “I am hearing maybe there was a pillar interfering with the lines for VAR, I don’t know.

“Certainly from the angle I have seen from our analyst, it looked offside. I was shocked it was given.”

It was the fourth time this season Killie and Dundee had shared the points.

“It’s been even all season, I think we could have shook hands before the game and said ‘right, ok, let’s take a draw’!” joked Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty.

“Another entertaining game. They were better first half and we were better second half but it was probably a fair result.”