Santa Claus delivers Premiership trophy to Celtic in Parkhead sunshine

Santa Claus delivered the cinch Premiership trophy at Parkhead as Celtic celebrated a turnaround in fortunes following a third-successive title.

Six months on from being booed while doing the half-time prize draw as Celtic trailed 2-0 to Hearts on their way to back-to-back league defeats, Santa was brought on to carry the silverware onto the plinth.

This time he was met by huge cheers and Christmas music in the sunshine as Celtic fans celebrated their 54th Scottish title success following a 3-2 victory over St Mirren.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart and Callum McGregor lifted the trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic were seven points ahead of Rangers after seven games but struggled for consistency in mid-season and fell behind in mid-February.

But they finished on 93 points – eight ahead of their city rivals – after winning nine and drawing one of their final 10 games.