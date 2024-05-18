Mikel Arteta braced for ‘very emotional’ day as Arsenal fight to end title wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta braced for ‘very emotional’ day as Arsenal fight to end title wait

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta has predicted an emotional final day of the season (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta has predicted an emotional final day of the season (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta is braced for a “very emotional” final day of the Premier League season as he puts contract talk on the backburner while Arsenal chase their first league title since 2004.

Arsenal host Everton at Emirates Stadium and they will need to both win that match and for leaders Manchester City to drop points at home to West Ham if they are to claim league glory on Sunday.

The Gunners sit two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side but boast a better goal difference, something which could yet prove crucial if City slip up.

David Moyes, who managed Arteta when he was a player at Everton, will take charge of his final match as West Ham boss at the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta hopes his former boss can help Arsenal out with either a draw or victory in Manchester.

“That’s the beauty of this industry, that you come across people that you had experiences with in your life and it’s super important for you personally, and now you need something from them,” Arteta added.

“Hopefully it will happen.

“We all know that they (City) are a little bit closer because that’s one game less and they have to play at home, but they’re going to play a really tough opponent.

“We have suffered (against West Ham) this season and over the last few seasons, it is really tough to beat them. I’m sure they’re going to be very at it and hopefully they can help us to achieve our dream.”