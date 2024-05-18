Emma Hayes leaves Chelsea on a high after securing fifth successive WSL title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Hayes leaves Chelsea on a high after securing fifth successive WSL title

By Press Association
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates after winning the Barclays Women’s Super League for the fifth successive season in her final game in charge (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates after winning the Barclays Women’s Super League for the fifth successive season in her final game in charge (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emma Hayes signed off in style as Chelsea claimed a fifth successive Women’s Super League title with a 6-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Having started the final day of a thrilling title race level on points with Manchester City, and with a marginally better goal difference, the Blues left nothing to chance as they raced into a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Mayra Ramirez was the star, scoring twice and setting up finishes for Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sjoeke Nusken, while Melanie Leupolz added a fifth before substitute Fran Kirby, making her final appearance for the club, completed the rout to send Hayes off to her new job in charge of the United States’ women’s team with a seventh league title in 12 years.

City got the win they needed but not by the required margin as they edged to a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa which left them in second place on goal difference.

Goals from Mary Fowler and Lauren Hemp either side of Rachel Daly’s strike gave them three points, but Chelsea’s demolition job at Old Trafford meant they had to make do with the runners-up spot.

There was an emotional goodbye too for former England skipper Steph Houghton, who came on as a second-half substitute in her final appearance for the club.

Vivianne Miedema scored in her final appearance for third-placed Arsenal as the Gunners claimed a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Brighton.

The WSL’s all-time record goalscorer, who will leave the club when her contract expires this summer, came off the bench to score after Alessia Russo’s first-half brace had put the hosts in charge, with Frida Maanum and a Jorelyn Carabali own goal completing the scoring.

Substitute Leanne Kiernan plundered a hat-trick as Liverpool secured fourth place with a 4-0 win at Leicester.

Sophie Haug headed the Reds into an early lead and Kiernan glanced in the second with her first touch before wrapping up the points with a neat finish seven minutes from time and completing her treble in stoppage time.

Derby rivals Everton ended on a similarly high note with a 4-0 win at relegated Bristol City.

First-half goals from Katja Snoeijs and Sara Holmgaard put Brian Sorensen’s side in control at Ashton Gate before Emma Bissell scored against her former club and substitute Martina Piemonte added a fourth in stoppage time.

Jessica Naz and Drew Spence struck late on as Tottenham ended their campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 win over London rivals West Ham.

Bethany England put Spurs ahead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with just four minutes gone following a Mackenzie Arnold mistake, but Riko Ueki levelled shortly after the interval from a narrow angle.

Tottenham left it late, but ended the season with a flourish as Naz struck in the 86th minute before Spence made sure of the points in added time.