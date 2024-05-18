Xabi Alonso challenges Leverkusen to cap historic season with more silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xabi Alonso challenges Leverkusen to cap historic season with more silverware

By Press Association
Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy after Bayer Leverkusen claimed the Bundesliga title (Martin Meissner/AP)
Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy after Bayer Leverkusen claimed the Bundesliga title (Martin Meissner/AP)

Xabi Alonso has challenged his Bayer Leverkusen squad to make the most of their “unique” opportunity to cap an unbeaten Bundesliga campaign with more European and domestic success.

The German champions became the first side to go through an entire Bundesliga campaign without defeat after signing off with a 2-1 win over Augsburg at the BayArena.

Leverkusen can still claim two more pieces of silverware – with the Europa League final against Atalanta in Dublin on Wednesday followed by facing second-tier Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final next weekend.

Alonso admits it will take some time for his side’s Bundesliga achievements to sink in – but knows focus must quickly switch to further extending their historic unbeaten run, which now stands at 51 games across all competitions.

“To reach 90 points is extremely strong. The record is 91, we just missed that, but to remain undefeated is extraordinary,” Alonso said at a press conference.

“This achievement is outstanding, not only in Germany but also in Europe. From tomorrow we have our next big goals in sight – the next week is unique with these opportunities.”