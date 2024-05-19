Tyson Fury believes he won fight after split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyson Fury believes he won fight after split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
Oleksandr Usyk lands a punch on Tyson Fury during the heavyweight championship fight at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury claimed his split decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk was a result of the judges siding with the new undisputed world heavyweight champion because of the war in his native Ukraine.

Usyk was taken to hospital for a scan on an injury that his promoter Alex Krassyuk refused to disclose after inflicting the first loss of Fury’s career in an enthralling clash that surpassed expectations.

An explosive ninth round in which Fury was given a 10 count after reeling from a series of left hands before then being saved by the bell swung the contest in the new WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO champion’s favour.

Usyk won 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards while the third judge saw it 114-113 for Fury, who felt he should have been given the decision and even stated it was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – Kingdom Arena
Tyson Fury inside the ring before the fight (Nick Potts/PA)

“I believe I won that fight. I think he won a few of those rounds but I won the majority of them,” Fury said.

“His country as at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion.

“I’ve had a split decision loss with a little man. Good luck and God bless you.

“I want to thank God. We fought a good fight for the fans. I always say it’s about getting paid and getting laid and we did that.

“I want to thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight. I thought I’d done enough, but I’m not a judge. I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing in it.”

An immediate rematch clause means the rivals are set to meet again in October with the winner then going on to fight Anthony Joshua. Fury insisted he would take the opportunity to avenge the loss of his WBC title.

“Yes of course – rematch. I am ready. We have more time to do a good fight,” he said.

Usyk is now the first ruler of the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis in 2000 and his stunning victory against a man almost three stones heavier and six inches taller was watched by his illustrious predecessor.

“I feel good. A lot of people prayed for me. I love you. I’m very happy,” Usyk said before he had gone to hospital.

“My people will be very happy. It’s a big win, not only for me but it’s a big win for my country and for the soldiers who now defend my country.

“Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day.”

Krassyuk felt the fight should have been stopped in the ninth round when Fury was lurching around the ring in the face of the Ukrainian’s all-out assault.

“I’m exhausted, I was backing Usyk the whole fight. I hope to see more in the rematch,” Krassyuk said.

“No disrespect to the referee, I think he stopped the KO in the ninth. It was a tremendous performance, something unbelievable.”