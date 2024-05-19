Tyson Fury believes he won fight after split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury claimed his split decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk was a result of the judges siding with the new undisputed world heavyweight champion because of the war in his native Ukraine.

Usyk was taken to hospital for a scan on an injury that his promoter Alex Krassyuk refused to disclose after inflicting the first loss of Fury’s career in an enthralling clash that surpassed expectations.

An explosive ninth round in which Fury was given a 10 count after reeling from a series of left hands before then being saved by the bell swung the contest in the new WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO champion’s favour.

Usyk won 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards while the third judge saw it 114-113 for Fury, who felt he should have been given the decision and even stated it was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tyson Fury inside the ring before the fight (Nick Potts/PA)

“I believe I won that fight. I think he won a few of those rounds but I won the majority of them,” Fury said.

“His country as at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion.

“I’ve had a split decision loss with a little man. Good luck and God bless you.

“I want to thank God. We fought a good fight for the fans. I always say it’s about getting paid and getting laid and we did that.

“I want to thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight. I thought I’d done enough, but I’m not a judge. I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing in it.”

An immediate rematch clause means the rivals are set to meet again in October with the winner then going on to fight Anthony Joshua. Fury insisted he would take the opportunity to avenge the loss of his WBC title.

“Yes of course – rematch. I am ready. We have more time to do a good fight,” he said.

Usyk is now the first ruler of the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis in 2000 and his stunning victory against a man almost three stones heavier and six inches taller was watched by his illustrious predecessor.

“I feel good. A lot of people prayed for me. I love you. I’m very happy,” Usyk said before he had gone to hospital.

“My people will be very happy. It’s a big win, not only for me but it’s a big win for my country and for the soldiers who now defend my country.

“Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day.”

Krassyuk felt the fight should have been stopped in the ninth round when Fury was lurching around the ring in the face of the Ukrainian’s all-out assault.

“I’m exhausted, I was backing Usyk the whole fight. I hope to see more in the rematch,” Krassyuk said.

“No disrespect to the referee, I think he stopped the KO in the ninth. It was a tremendous performance, something unbelievable.”