On This Day in 2007: Didier Drogba’s goal wins the FA Cup for Chelsea at Wembley

By Press Association
Didier Drogba notched the winner in extra-time (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Didier Drogba’s 33rd goal of the season won the FA Cup for Chelsea in the first final at the new Wembley on this day in 2007.

Drogba’s 116th-minute strike saw Chelsea snatch a 1-0 victory over Manchester United and ensured Mourinho completed his clean sweep of domestic trophies in his three years at the club.

The two sides finished the Premiership season as the top two teams in the country but they failed to deliver a first half to match the occasion at the newly built Wembley.

Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Chelsea v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Jose Mourinho added the FA Cup to his domestic trophy collection (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The inaugural FA Cup final at the rebuilt stadium was devoid of real quality as both sides had to settle for an extra 30 minutes following a goalless 90.

With the game looking like it would go to penalties, Drogba struck four minutes from time to give Chelsea revenge for losing their league title to United.

Mourinho said: “We were the best team today, we had a very difficult semi-final against a very good Blackburn side and two games to remember against Tottenham when we were losing 3-1.

Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Chelsea v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
Didier Drogba’s goal enabled Chelsea to add the FA Cup to their League Cup triumph (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“This team has had many, many problems during the season but even with these we won two cups, lost a Champions League semi-final on penalties and finished second in the Premiership.

“It’s such an important victory – it’s not just an FA Cup, it’s more than that; the first FA Cup at the new Wembley, the FA Cup against Manchester United, and we have now won every competition in English football and six trophies in three years.

“I don’t think anyone will forget this first final at this new unbelievable stadium.”