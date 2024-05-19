Emma Hayes tips women’s football to ‘really explode’ as she looks to the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Hayes tips women’s football to ‘really explode’ as she looks to the future

By Press Association
Emma Hayes bowed out as Chelsea manager with her team having claimed a seventh Women's Super League title and a fifth in a row (Martin Rickett/PA)
Emma Hayes bowed out as Chelsea manager with her team having claimed a seventh Women’s Super League title and a fifth in a row (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emma Hayes expressed her confidence that women’s football will “really explode” in the coming years after her remarkable tenure as Chelsea boss ended with another trophy.

With a 6-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, the Blues finished ahead of Manchester City on goal difference to claim their fifth successive Women’s Super League title.

It was a seventh WSL crown and 14th major trophy in total for Chelsea in their 12 years under Hayes, who is departing to take charge of the United States.

Asked how she reflected on the contribution she has made in the evolving women’s game, Hayes told a press conference: “I just wanted to create role models I never had, to create a profession that wasn’t possible.

“We’ve all been told ‘no’. We’ve all been told ‘it can’t be done’, ‘the boys come first’, ‘it’s a men’s game’.

“But to think, there’s a final game at Old Trafford, there’s a sell-out at Wembley, there’s England winning the Euros, there’s Arsenal selling out game after game.

“I think women’s football will explode. It’s already exploding but it’s going to really explode in the next few years and that was all that I wanted.”

She added: “I just always go back to (former Chelsea chairman) Bruce Buck, the first time I’d asked him for money.

“He said ‘Emma, I want to change the pub conversation. I’d like to change it from it always being about Arsenal.’ I was like ‘yes, this is brilliant – but you’re going to have to invest in it.’

“And it takes Bruce Bucks, it really does, or whomever they are in each club, to believe in someone or something. Then what happens is competition, then we have to create an infrastructure that brings the rest up. And all I’ve ever set out to do was just drive it.

“I hate naysayers…’oh, it’s unrealistic’, ‘it’s going to collapse’, ‘it can’t sustain it’, ‘you can’t invest this money.’ And I always think the same thing – why are we so negative about investing in women?

“I’ve always felt really strongly about women and championing that and giving opportunity, and leaving it in the place that I dreamed about seeing. But I’m done.”

Hayes said she was “exhausted” from her 12 years in the job, had not “another drop to give” to it and was “absolutely leaving at the right time”, while stressing she would be feeling “re-energised” by the new challenge ahead with the US.

Hayes waves to Chelsea fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hayes is leaving after 12 years at Chelsea to take charge of the United States women’s team (Martin Rickett/PA)

She also said with regard to her departure: “I hope the club really support the new manager to get player care and a little bit more performance psychology, just because I really believe in the wellbeing. I made my suggestions to the sporting directors and I know they’ll take it on.”

Chelsea emerged triumphant in a thrilling title race Hayes had said she regarded as over on May 1 when her side lost 4-3 at Liverpool.

They then responded to City losing 2-1 at home to Arsenal by thrashing Bristol City 8-0, and subsequently won a game in hand 1-0 at Tottenham to move into top spot before cementing it with the stunning display against United.

And Hayes said of City, who won 2-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday: “They pushed us all the way. But I think the minute that door was left open, everybody knew we would walk through it.”

Chelsea were 4-0 up against United at half-time, with Mayra Ramirez scoring twice and setting up finishes by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sjoeke Nusken.

Chelsea's Fran Kirby celebrates scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fran Kirby (centre) scored Chelsea’s sixth against United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Melanie Leupolz added a fifth and the rout was completed by Nusken’s fellow substitute Fran Kirby, in what was her own Chelsea farewell.

Kirby has been a key player in Chelsea’s success since joining in 2015, and Hayes said: “When I look at Fran Kirby, I just think of her tenure at the club and think ‘icon, legend’.

“I’m so happy for Fran and I want her to look at a moment like that and remember all she’s achieved at Chelsea. She’s someone I absolutely wish the best in her future.”