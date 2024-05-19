Crawley celebrate promotion with play-off victory over Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crawley celebrate promotion with play-off victory over Crewe

By Press Association
Crawley’s Danilo Orsi celebrates his goal (Adam Davy, PA)
Crawley’s first-ever visit to Wembley ended in glory after goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly gave them a deserved 2-0 win over Crewe and promotion to League One.

Having finished the season in seventh place, Crawley looked relaxed and fluid as they moved the ball around the Wembley pitch with ease.

Their victory could have been more emphatic against a Crewe side that rarely threatened.

The Sussex side took the lead three minutes before half-time through the prolific Orsi.

Exchanging passes with the inventive Kelly three minutes before half-time, Orsi turned a defender but found himself falling and short on time, electing to steer home his shot with the outside of his right foot.

It was the striker’s fourth goal in the play-offs following his hat-trick against MK Dons in the semi-final second leg and caps a remarkable couple of years for the 28-year-old.

Last season, he was a part of the Grimsby team that reached the FA Cup quarter-finals. His Wembley goal made it 25 in all competitions this campaign.

Crawley were spurred on by the tireless Kelly who had the Crewe players chasing shadows throughout.

The midfielder, whose early shot followed another intricate passing move by Scott Lindsey’s side, claimed his reward and sealed their passage to League One after 85 minutes.

Found by a Dion Conroy pass, Kelly’s attempted cross was blocked by Crewe captain Mickey Demetriou.

The ball immediately rebounded to Kelly who calmly whipped a shot into a now unguarded net.

The match might have turned on a refereeing decision by Ben Toner 10 minutes after half-time.

Crewe’s Chris Long ran on to a terrible back-pass from Adam Campbell and Toner took the view that the striker was tripped by goalkeeper Corey Addai .

Thankfully, VAR was in operation and Toner was given the opportunity to reverse his decision after seeing Addai had just managed to get the slightest of touches on the ball, sending it for a corner.

Crewe rarely troubled Addai after that, with a Demetriou header easily blocked in the closing minutes.

Crawley’s success represents a remarkable turnaround after finishing 22nd in League Two last season.

While there has been a quantum leap on the pitch, they will be one of the smallest clubs in League One next season.

Crawley were roared on by 17,000 supporters at Wembley, around five times their average league gate this season.

It proved to be a frustrating day for the Crewe supporters in a crowd of 33,341, many of whom had turned up at the town’s railway station early on a Sunday morning to find that two specially arranged trains had been cancelled, leaving them with standing room only on alternative services.