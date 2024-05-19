Max Verstappen holds off charging Lando Norris to take victory in Imola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Verstappen holds off charging Lando Norris to take victory in Imola

By Press Association
Max Verstappen (right) and Lando Norris celebrate after the race (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen held off a dramatic Lando Norris fightback to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen crossed the line just 0.725 seconds clear of Norris in Imola to take his fifth victory from the seven rounds so far.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, one place ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Carlos Sainz fifth.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished sixth and seventh respectively for Mercedes.

Verstappen looked to be on course to claim a comfortable win, but Norris’ superb charge in the closing stages left the Dutchman sweating inside his all-conquering Red Bull.

After the sole round of pit-stops, Verstappen held a steady lead of around six seconds, but a turgid race suddenly came alive when Verstappen could offer little response to Norris’ speed.

With five laps remaining, Norris was just 1.5secs behind Verstappen, and as they entered the final lap the gap was less than a second.

But despite Norris’ best efforts, the British driver, who broke his duck in Miami a fortnight ago, was forced to settle for runner-up.

Max Verstappen, left, edged Lando Norris to take victory
Max Verstappen, left, edged Lando Norris to take victory (Luca Bruno/AP)

“It hurts me to say it, but with one or two more laps, I could have had him,” said Norris.

“It is tough. I fought hard until the very last lap but I lost too much time to Max at the beginning. With one or two more laps it could have been beautiful, but not today.”

Verstappen positioned his car at an aggressive angle to thwart any attack from Norris at the start. And it worked as he kept the British driver at bay through the opening chicane.

Norris kept Verstappen honest for the opening half-a-dozen laps, limiting his lead to one second. But by lap six, Verstappen had doubled his margin to two seconds and when Norris pulled in for fresh rubber on lap 22, the Red Bull man was six seconds up the road.

However, the Dutchman’s driving was in the spotlight in the moments before his stop when the stewards hit him with a black-and-white warning flag for track limits. A further misdemeanour would result in a penalty.

Verstappen made the switch to the hard tyres on lap 24 of 63 and emerged from the pit-lane with a 4.4-second lead over Norris.

In the other Red Bull, Sergio Perez, who started only 11th after a poor performance in qualifying, found himself in bother as he ran through the gravel at Rivazza. But he was not the only one in the sandtrap.

Hamilton, running in seventh, lost control of his Mercedes through Acque Minerali before scrambling back to the asphalt and pitting a lap later.

He lost a place to Perez but fought his way ahead of the Mexican, running out of position on old tyres, on lap 37.

McLaren have built the car most likely to challenge Red Bull, but Norris was looking over his shoulder rather than ahead.

“Why am I slower than the cars behind?” he asked. “I have no pace.” Leclerc was closing in on Norris, but the McLaren driver was afforded breathing space after the Monegasque ran through the grass at the Variante chicane.

But suddenly, the 24-year-old could start dreaming of a second win is an many races as Verstappen started complaining of a lack of grip.

However, the triple world champion held his composure to fend off Norris with Leclerc, now second in the standings, 7.9secs behind.