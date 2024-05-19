Danni Wyatt leads England to thumping win and T20 series sweep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danni Wyatt leads England to thumping win and T20 series sweep

By Press Association
Danni Wyatt registered 87 off 48 balls at a sun-soaked Headingley (Nigel French/PA)
Danni Wyatt benefited from Pakistan’s profligacy to help England claim a 3-0 clean sweep in their T20 series courtesy of a 34-run victory at a sun-soaked Headingley.

Wyatt belted 12 fours and one six in a sparkling 87 off 48 balls having been dropped three times, the first on 12 when Pakistan wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali put down a chance diving to her right.

The England opener put the afterburners on by thumping Pakistan captain Nida Dar for 20 in a single over, bringing up a 34-ball fifty and kick-starting the hosts’ charge as they added 106 in the last 60 balls to post 176 all out – the highest score of the series.

Wyatt was shelled again on 79 and 81 following more slipshod Pakistan fielding before she eventually holed out, the first of three wickets to fall within six balls.

Danielle Gibson was also reprieved after being dismissed off a Waheeda Akhtar no-ball while Amy Jones contributed a cameo 26 off 15 balls before England lost their final four wickets in the last 10 balls.

Pakistan reached 60 without loss in the ninth over but Sidra Ameen failing to review an lbw verdict on 26 off Sophie Ecclestone – with technology detecting the ball had brushed her glove before hitting her front pad – started the slide to 73 for four.

Charlie Dean, Gibson and Lauren Filer got into the wickets column and while Dar (29 not out) and Aliya Riaz (35no) put on an unbroken 69, Pakistan never threatened to reel in their highest T20 chase.

They finished on 142 for four as England claimed a ninth win in 11 matches in this format as they build towards the T20 World Cup later this year. The three-match ODI series starts on Thursday in Derby.