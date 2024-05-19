Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes in ‘no man’s land’ after finishing sixth at Imola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes in ‘no man’s land’ after finishing sixth at Imola

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton made up two places from his grid slot of eighth (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes are in “no man’s land” after he finished a distant sixth in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes brought a raft of updates to this weekend’s race in Imola, but they failed to reverse the team’s underwhelming campaign.

Hamilton took the chequered flag 35 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen as the Dutch driver crossed the line just 0.725 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, 7.9 seconds adrift.

George Russell finished seventh, dropping behind team-mate Hamilton when he was put on a two-stop tyre strategy.

“We are in no man’s land,” said Hamilton, who made up two places from his grid slot of eighth. “There wasn’t much more for us to get today.

“It is not tough. It is where we are and we have to do the best we can and that is the best we could do today.”

Hamilton, 39, heads to Monaco for next weekend’s race in the principality ninth in the drivers’ standings, and with only 27 points on the board – 109 behind Verstappen.

The Silver Arrows are also a distant fourth in the constructors’ championship.

But team principal Toto Wolff said: “It’s not possible to see it in terms of the result, but we have taken a small step forward this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton started eighth and finished sixth in Imola (David Davies/PA)

“Our closest competitors have also done so recently, but we have closed the gap to the front a little.

“We still have a lot of work to do and, of course, we are all frustrated with sixth and seventh. But there is more to come, and it is all about making incremental gains.

“These are what we need to keep delivering if we are to get ourselves in the fight with the three teams ahead of us.”

Russell added: “The car was capable of sixth and seventh and that is where we finished.

“Everybody is staying super-motivated and that is inspiring to see. We just have to keep pushing.”