Bobb to the rescue and Ortega’s big save – the key games in Man City’s title win

Manchester City have won the Premier League for an unprecedented fourth successive season after a thrilling title race.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of their key results.

Everton 1 Man City 3 (December 27)

Bernardo Silva was on target as City returned to Premier League business with a win at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

City faced a test of their mettle as they returned to Premier League action after the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia with a tricky trip to Goodison Park.

With Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland on the sidelines, City fell behind to a Jack Harrison effort but they powered back in the second half through Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva.

Newcastle 2 Man City 3 (January 13)

Youngster Oscar Bobb scored a crucial late clincher at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Oscar Bobb scored a brilliant stoppage-time winner as City nicked a frantic encounter at St James’ Park to keep themselves in touching distance of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Silva had struck first for City but Newcastle roared back with quickfire goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

De Bruyne came off the bench to equalise and Bobb’s nifty footwork in the box sparked exuberant City celebrations.

Man City 1 Chelsea 1 (February 17)

City were heading for defeat until Rodri’s late strike against Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Rodri fired a dramatic late equaliser as City showed their resolve to avoid a potentially damaging loss to Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead against his old club after a fine turn and finish and, after Haaland missed a sitter, it looked like that could prove the winner as time ticked down.

Rodri had other ideas, hitting the net with a ferocious strike seven minutes from time.

Man City 0 Arsenal 0 (March 31)

City drew a black against Arsenal but had the last laugh (Martin Rickett/PA)

Of the three main title contenders, City initially seemed the side to benefit the least from this drab goalless stalemate at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet while the result saw Liverpool pull clear and left City third behind Arsenal, the point ultimately did Pep Guardiola’s side no harm.

They may have been unusually stifled and frustrated on the day, but they remained well placed to pounce on any slip-ups.

Tottenham 0 Man City 2 (May 14)

Those slip-ups duly came with Liverpool’s challenge completely falling by the wayside in April and the Gunners suffering a costly defeat at Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s men hit back to take the fight to the final day but the damage was done as City seized their chance.

Arsenal hoped old foes Spurs might do them a favour in City’s game in hand in midweek, but that was not to be on a surreal night when some home supporters preferred to cheer the visitors.

Haaland’s second-half double proved the difference but City were grateful to substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for producing a vital late save from Son Heung-min when the score was still 1-0.