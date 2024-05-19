Bobb to the rescue and Ortega’s big save – the key games in Man City’s title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bobb to the rescue and Ortega’s big save – the key games in Man City’s title win

By Press Association
Oscar Bobb’s goal at Newcastle was a significant moment in Manchester City’s campaign (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City have won the Premier League for an unprecedented fourth successive season after a thrilling title race.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of their key results.

Everton 1 Man City 3 (December 27)

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring against Everton
City faced a test of their mettle as they returned to Premier League action after the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia with a tricky trip to Goodison Park.

With Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland on the sidelines, City fell behind to a Jack Harrison effort but they powered back in the second half through Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva.

Newcastle 2 Man City 3 (January 13)

Oscar Bobb celebrates his winner at Newcastle
Oscar Bobb scored a brilliant stoppage-time winner as City nicked a frantic encounter at St James’ Park to keep themselves in touching distance of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Silva had struck first for City but Newcastle roared back with quickfire goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

De Bruyne came off the bench to equalise and Bobb’s nifty footwork in the box sparked exuberant City celebrations.

Man City 1 Chelsea 1 (February 17)

Rodri celebrates his equaliser against Chelsea
Rodri fired a dramatic late equaliser as City showed their resolve to avoid a potentially damaging loss to Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead against his old club after a fine turn and finish and, after Haaland missed a sitter, it looked like that could prove the winner as time ticked down.

Rodri had other ideas, hitting the net with a ferocious strike seven minutes from time.

Man City 0 Arsenal 0 (March 31)

Erling Haaland wins a header against Arsenal
Of the three main title contenders, City initially seemed the side to benefit the least from this drab goalless stalemate at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet while the result saw Liverpool pull clear and left City third behind Arsenal, the point ultimately did Pep Guardiola’s side no harm.

They may have been unusually stifled and frustrated on the day, but they remained well placed to pounce on any slip-ups.

Tottenham 0 Man City 2 (May 14)

Those slip-ups duly came with Liverpool’s challenge completely falling by the wayside in April and the Gunners suffering a costly defeat at Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s men hit back to take the fight to the final day but the damage was done as City seized their chance.

Arsenal hoped old foes Spurs might do them a favour in City’s game in hand in midweek, but that was not to be on a surreal night when some home supporters preferred to cheer the visitors.

Haaland’s second-half double proved the difference but City were grateful to substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for producing a vital late save from Son Heung-min when the score was still 1-0.