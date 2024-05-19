Don Cowie turns attention to preparing Ross County for relegation play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Don Cowie turns attention to preparing Ross County for relegation play-off

By Press Association
Don Cowie’s side are heading for a relegation play-off (Steve Welsh/PA)
Don Cowie’s side are heading for a relegation play-off (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie says his side will focus on recovering mentally for the play-offs after slipping into a final battle to avoid relegation.

With St Johnstone beating Motherwell, the Staggies needed a win against Aberdeen in Dingwall.

But despite Dons defender Angus MacDonald’s second-half dismissal and the hosts hitting the woodwork in stoppage time, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

That means County will face two legs against Raith Rovers next week in a bid to secure their Premiership status for next season.

“Firstly, credit to St Johnstone and Craig Levein for getting the result they needed,” Cowie said.

“Then it was up to us to match that, and we came up short but it wasn’t through a lack of effort.

“The sending off helped us get real momentum, and we hit the post a couple of times. It just wasn’t to be.

“We still managed to create a couple of really good opportunities, and we just weren’t clinical enough.

“Aberdeen are a really good team, but we showed good character to get back into the game.

“I’m really proud of the group, they kept going, and we’ll do the same on Thursday.

“You’re not going to get any fitter at this time of the year, so it’s a case of doing the bare minimum in training and making sure you’re mentally ready.

“We’ll look at Raith Rovers and study what they will bring to the game, then come up with a gameplan that will give us the best opportunity to get through the two legs.”

Simon Murray put County ahead early on but goals from Ester Sokler and Jamie McGrath either side of the interval put Aberdeen in charge.

ButMacDonald’s dismissal for conceding the penalty from which Yan Dhanda equalised put County back in the game but a late onslaught could not provide a winner.

Aberdeen caretaker Peter Leven feels the Dons’ run of form after the split – four wins and a draw – shows that incoming manager Jimmy Thelin has plenty to work with going forward.

“I want to thank the fans, because the bottom six is not where we want to be but they turned up in their numbers again,” he said.

“Hopefully they have enjoyed watching us over these last seven or eight games, but I have to credit the players as well because they have bought into what I wanted to do and played some great football.

“I would have liked more time to work with them, but there are good players there.

“You can see from the split, we’ve played some really good football.

“There’s a great core there, and a good squad of players. Hopefully we can take that momentum into next season.”