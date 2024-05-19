Alexander Zverev wins Italian Open with victory over Nicolas Jarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexander Zverev wins Italian Open with victory over Nicolas Jarry

By Press Association
Alexander Zverev kisses the Italian Open trophy (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Alexander Zverev defeated Nicolas Jarry in Rome to win his second Italian Open title.

The German first lifted the trophy in the Italian capital back in 2017 and repeated that thanks to a 6-4 7-5 victory over unexpected finalist Jarry.

The Chilean battled extremely hard to try to force a decider, saving three match points, but Zverev, who lost only five points on serve all afternoon, finally forced a decisive error, sinking to the clay in delight.

Alexander Zverev reacts after defeating Nicolas Jarry
It is a sixth title at Masters 1000 level for the German, who will overtake Daniil Medvedev as world number four on Monday, and a first since before the serious ankle injury he suffered at Roland Garros two years ago.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Obviously winning my first (Masters) title in Rome and winning my first after the injury, Rome is a very special place for me. A very, very special week.”

Zverev will now turn his attentions towards the French Open, which begins next Sunday, and he heads to Paris as one of the favourites for what appears one of the most open men’s grand slam tournaments in years.

With neither Novak Djokovic nor Rafael Nadal in good form and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner battling injuries, the path could be open for a host of possible contenders.