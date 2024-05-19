Nuno Espirito Santo achieves ‘main objective’ as Forest win secures survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo achieves ‘main objective’ as Forest win secures survival

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after the win at Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after the win at Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo said he would celebrate with “two or three beers” after Nottingham Forest made sure of their Premier League status with a 2-1 win at already-relegated Burnley.

Chris Wood scored a brace inside the opening 15 minutes against his former club to eliminate any worries that Luton might have beaten Forest to 17th place – something that would have required an unlikely 12-goal swing even if Forest had lost and the Hatters won at home to Fulham.

Forest can now look forward to another season in the top flight and – hopefully for them – one that will not come with the stress of a points deduction for breaching financial rules which kept them in the relegation scrap until the end.

“We are very happy and proud of the way we finished the season,” Nuno said. “We all know how hard it is, how tough it was for all of us at the football club and it was important to finish on a high, winning and achieving what was the main objective when we arrived, Premier League status.”

The former Wolves and Tottenham manager joined Forest in late December with the club 17th in the Premier League, five points above the bottom three. The Portuguese said keeping Forest up had been the most difficult task he had faced in his career to date.

“It was the first time as a coaching staff we joined a football club in the middle of the season, it was a new experience,” he said. “We embraced the challenged, it was something new.

“But what we didn’t have and what we are getting now was what you normally achieve in the pre-season, the bond. We had to build our relationships through the season while competing, so when you asked me if it was hard it was because we didn’t have the chance to build the bond.

“Now we are starting to see the players trusting us more, trusting each other. Definitely it was the most difficult.”

While Forest fans celebrated in the away end at Turf Moor, Burnley’s players took part in a muted lap of honour after a campaign in which they have won only two league games in front of their own fans.

Josh Cullen’s deflected strike in the 72nd minute created some hope they might snatch a point, but they were unable to make their superior possession pay in a largely disappointing display.

“I think the emotions were there at the start of the game,” Vincent Kompany said. “I felt like we had every intention to win the game and give it everything we’ve got, and we got punished in two moments and you wonder what type of day it’s going to be.

“The team kept pushing and we gave ourselves a chance to be in the game and maybe get a result.”

At the final whistle, Kompany spoke to the full squad and staff in a huddle before they went to acknowledge the fans.

Asked what had been the message, Kompany said: “It’s quite easy. You have a team that has every right to celebrate, celebrating with their own fans on your pitch. We know the feeling of celebrating at Turf Moor and this for us, for next season, has to be the main message.”