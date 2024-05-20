On This Day in 2002: Scotland loss means unwanted history for Berti Vogts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2002: Scotland loss means unwanted history for Berti Vogts

By Press Association
Berti Vogts succeeded Craig Brown as Scotland boss in 2002 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Berti Vogts succeeded Craig Brown as Scotland boss in 2002 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Berti Vogts became the first Scotland manager to lose his opening four matches in charge as the team were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in Hong Kong on this day in 2002.

Scotland had also been defeated 5-0 by France, 2-1 by Nigeria and 4-1 by South Korea following the German’s appointment as successor to Craig Brown.

South Africa took the lead in the first half through Tebogo Makoena’s finish and substitute George Komentaris added a second on the counter attack late on.

Berti Vogts makes some notes as his team plays France (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Vogts (right) had seen his side lose to France, Nigeria and South Korea before they played South Africa (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Vogts, whose side went close to equalising when Kevin Kyle hit the bar, said: “I am very optimistic. In the defending part we did well and now we have a lot of alternatives for the squad list.

“But we have to look to the midfield. For the second goal, the midfielders were all going forward and there was one mistake.

“They have to learn that that is not possible. At least one must stay in position. But it was much, much better than Korea.”

Vogts before Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Vogts resigned as Scotland boss in November 2004 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The match was the first of the Reunification Cup, and three days later Scotland’s second fixture saw them beat a Hong Kong XI 4-0.

Vogts went on to oversee Scotland reaching a Euro 2004 play-off, which they lost to the Netherlands, before resigning in November 2004, just under three weeks on from a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Moldova.