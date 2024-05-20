Football rumours: Manchester United look to recoup chunk of Jadon Sancho fee

What the papers say

Manchester United will ask for at least three quarters of the £75million they paid for Jadon Sancho if Borussia Dortmund look to re-sign him after his current loan spell, reports The Sun. The 24-year-old would need to take a cut in his £275,000-a-week wages to remain in the Bundesliga.

United manager Erik ten Hag is not short of suitors if his time at Old Trafford ends. The Daily Mirror reports the 54-year-old is being tracked by Bayern Munich and Ajax.

David Raya (PA)

The future of Arsenal’s on-loan goalkeeper David Raya remains uncertain, according to the Daily Express. The Spain international, 28, says he has had no talks about making his stay at the Emirates from Brentford permanent.

A striker and a defensive midfielder are top of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s target list in the summer, reports the Daily Mirror. The Australian is reportedly planning a clearout of his squad ahead of next season.

Social media round-up

🚨 Roberto de Zerbi: “There isn’t any club behind me. No one offered me a job at this stage”. “I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don’t know where or when…”. pic.twitter.com/2fl8et2IjU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2024

"The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying." Pep Guardiola will discuss his future next season 🗣https://t.co/xEbJVWzo4f pic.twitter.com/7wSlPFypot — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 19, 2024

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring (PA)

Conor Gallagher: Aston Villa and Tottenham are being linked with the England midfielder, who is no closer to a new deal at Chelsea, according to the Daily Express.

Luis Brown: West Ham are closing in on Arsenal’s 18-year-old defender, reports Caught Offside.