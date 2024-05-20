Football rumours: Manchester United look to recoup chunk of Jadon Sancho fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United look to recoup chunk of Jadon Sancho fee

By Press Association
PSG’s Bradley Barcola, right, and Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (AP)
PSG’s Bradley Barcola, right, and Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (AP)

What the papers say

Manchester United will ask for at least three quarters of the £75million they paid for Jadon Sancho if Borussia Dortmund look to re-sign him after his current loan spell, reports The Sun. The 24-year-old would need to take a cut in his £275,000-a-week wages to remain in the Bundesliga.

United manager Erik ten Hag is not short of suitors if his time at Old Trafford ends. The Daily Mirror reports the 54-year-old is being tracked by Bayern Munich and Ajax.

David Raya file photo
David Raya (PA)

The future of Arsenal’s on-loan goalkeeper David Raya remains uncertain, according to the Daily Express. The Spain international, 28, says he has had no talks about making his stay at the Emirates from Brentford permanent.

A striker and a defensive midfielder are top of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s target list in the summer, reports the Daily Mirror. The Australian is reportedly planning a clearout of his squad ahead of next season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring (PA)

Conor Gallagher: Aston Villa and Tottenham are being linked with the England midfielder, who is no closer to a new deal at Chelsea, according to the Daily Express.

Luis Brown: West Ham are closing in on Arsenal’s 18-year-old defender, reports Caught Offside.