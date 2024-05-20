Premier League season in pictures after 2023-24 campaign draws to a close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier League season in pictures after 2023-24 campaign draws to a close

By Press Association
Alejandro Garnacho scored an incredible overhead kick for Manchester United in November (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Premier League season concluded on Sunday after nine months of dramatic action up and down the country.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the 2023-24 top-flight season.

Luton
After a 31-year hiatus, Luton returned to the Premier League this season and their first fixture at Kenilworth Road came against West Ham in September (David Davies/PA)
Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva scored Manchester City’s second goal against West Ham to extend their winning start to the season to five matches (Steven Paston/PA)
Tottenham
Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario makes a flying save from Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Tributes were paid to Sir Bobby Charlton following his death in October at the age of 86 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tomas Soucek
West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek celebrates his stoppage-time winner just minutes after Dara O’Shea scored an own goal to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton protest cards
Everton fans hold up cards with the Premier League logo above the word “corrupt” in a protest against the league following a points deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)
Richarlison
Tottenham’s Richarlison opens the scoring against Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)
Fulham v Burnley – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Rebecca Welch made history in December when she became the first woman to referee a Premier League match, taking charge for Burnley’s 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Solanke
Dominic Solanke taking on the Tottenham defence on New Year’s Eve. The Bournemouth forward has been in prolific form this season (John Walton/PA)
Ivan Toney
Brentford’s Ivan Toney and manager Thomas Frank celebrate a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. The game marked Toney’s return to football following an eight-month exile after being banned for a breach on betting rules. The striker opened the scoring for the Bees with a free-kick (John Walton/PA)
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk reflects on a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in February (John Walton/PA)
Cristian Romero
Cristian Romero reacts to a missed chance in Tottenham’s clash with Brighton in February. Spurs went on to win 2-1 with a stoppage-time goal from Brennan Johnson (John Walton/PA)
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace fans displayed banners in protest about their club during a 3-1 February defeat to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Burnley v Arsenal – Premier League – Turf Moor
A Burnley fan wearing face paint ahead of their clash against Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford arrives at Kenilworth Road ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Luton. The winger was under the spotlight in January after reportedly being seen in a Belfast nightclub before missing the following day’s training due to illness and subsequently missed United’s FA Cup meeting with Newport. He responded to his critics in February in a piece for the Players’ Tribune website asking them to show “a bit more humanity” (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third goal against Newcastle in February. The England forward has enjoyed another productive season with both goals and assists (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes looks on ahead of his side’s meeting with Brentford. Following speculation around his future Moyes announced in May that he would be stepping down from his role by mutual consent at the end of the season (John Walton/PA)
Yoane Wissa
Yoane Wissa hit a stunning overhead kick in Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Gtech Community Stadium
In the same game a rainbow appeared over the Gtech Community Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks with fourth official Darren England during the Manchester derby in March (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, pictured here celebrating his side’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in March, has had his side fighting for the Premier League title again this season (John Walton/PA)
Son Heung-Min
Son Heung-min celebrates scoring Tottenham’s third goal against Aston Villa in a 4-0 victory. The captain has been key in front of goal for Spurs this season following last summer’s departure of Harry Kane (Nick Potts/PA)
Tom Lockyer
In March, Luton’s Tom Lockyer (right) met the medics who saved his life as he returned to the Vitality Stadium for the Hatters’ rearranged meeting with Bournemouth.  Lockyer had  suffered an on-pitch cardiac arrest during the abandoned Premier League game in December (John Walton/PA)
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp celebrates following victory against Sheffield United in April. Klopp announced in January that he would be stepping down as Reds manager at the end of the season having been in charge of the club since 2015  (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes
Bruno Guimaraes (right) celebrates scoring the only goal of the game as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)
Martin Odegaard
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (right) was on the scoresheet as the Gunners returned to the Premier League summit with a 2-0 win at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa
Aston Villa fans welcome the team bus ahead of their meeting with Bournemouth in April (David Davies/PA)
Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin
In April, goals from Jarrad Branthwaite (bottom) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin boosted Everton’s chances of survival with a 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby. Defeat for Liverpool left their Premier League title hopes in tatters (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hwang Hee-Chan
Hwang Hee-chan thought he had scored for Wolves against Bournemouth but the goal was ruled out by VAR (David Davies/PA)
Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Water poured from a leaking Old Trafford roof during a storm after Manchester United’s home match with Arsenal in May (Martin Rickett/PA)
Moises Caicedo
Moises Caicedo is tackled during Chelsea’s clash with Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City secured a fourth straight title
