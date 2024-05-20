Premier League season in pictures after 2023-24 campaign draws to a close

The Premier League season concluded on Sunday after nine months of dramatic action up and down the country.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the 2023-24 top-flight season.

After a 31-year hiatus, Luton returned to the Premier League this season and their first fixture at Kenilworth Road came against West Ham in September (David Davies/PA)

Bernardo Silva scored Manchester City’s second goal against West Ham to extend their winning start to the season to five matches (Steven Paston/PA)

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario makes a flying save from Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella (John Walton/PA)

Tributes were paid to Sir Bobby Charlton following his death in October at the age of 86 (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek celebrates his stoppage-time winner just minutes after Dara O’Shea scored an own goal to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton fans hold up cards with the Premier League logo above the word “corrupt” in a protest against the league following a points deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham’s Richarlison opens the scoring against Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

Rebecca Welch made history in December when she became the first woman to referee a Premier League match, taking charge for Burnley’s 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Dominic Solanke taking on the Tottenham defence on New Year’s Eve. The Bournemouth forward has been in prolific form this season (John Walton/PA)

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and manager Thomas Frank celebrate a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. The game marked Toney’s return to football following an eight-month exile after being banned for a breach on betting rules. The striker opened the scoring for the Bees with a free-kick (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk reflects on a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in February (John Walton/PA)

Cristian Romero reacts to a missed chance in Tottenham’s clash with Brighton in February. Spurs went on to win 2-1 with a stoppage-time goal from Brennan Johnson (John Walton/PA)

Crystal Palace fans displayed banners in protest about their club during a 3-1 February defeat to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

A Burnley fan wearing face paint ahead of their clash against Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Marcus Rashford arrives at Kenilworth Road ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Luton. The winger was under the spotlight in January after reportedly being seen in a Belfast nightclub before missing the following day’s training due to illness and subsequently missed United’s FA Cup meeting with Newport. He responded to his critics in February in a piece for the Players’ Tribune website asking them to show “a bit more humanity” (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third goal against Newcastle in February. The England forward has enjoyed another productive season with both goals and assists (John Walton/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes looks on ahead of his side’s meeting with Brentford. Following speculation around his future Moyes announced in May that he would be stepping down from his role by mutual consent at the end of the season (John Walton/PA)

Yoane Wissa hit a stunning overhead kick in Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

In the same game a rainbow appeared over the Gtech Community Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks with fourth official Darren England during the Manchester derby in March (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, pictured here celebrating his side’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in March, has had his side fighting for the Premier League title again this season (John Walton/PA)

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring Tottenham’s third goal against Aston Villa in a 4-0 victory. The captain has been key in front of goal for Spurs this season following last summer’s departure of Harry Kane (Nick Potts/PA)

In March, Luton’s Tom Lockyer (right) met the medics who saved his life as he returned to the Vitality Stadium for the Hatters’ rearranged meeting with Bournemouth. Lockyer had suffered an on-pitch cardiac arrest during the abandoned Premier League game in December (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp celebrates following victory against Sheffield United in April. Klopp announced in January that he would be stepping down as Reds manager at the end of the season having been in charge of the club since 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bruno Guimaraes (right) celebrates scoring the only goal of the game as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (right) was on the scoresheet as the Gunners returned to the Premier League summit with a 2-0 win at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa fans welcome the team bus ahead of their meeting with Bournemouth in April (David Davies/PA)

In April, goals from Jarrad Branthwaite (bottom) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin boosted Everton’s chances of survival with a 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby. Defeat for Liverpool left their Premier League title hopes in tatters (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hwang Hee-chan thought he had scored for Wolves against Bournemouth but the goal was ruled out by VAR (David Davies/PA)

Water poured from a leaking Old Trafford roof during a storm after Manchester United’s home match with Arsenal in May (Martin Rickett/PA)

Moises Caicedo is tackled during Chelsea’s clash with Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)