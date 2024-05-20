Key statistics from another record-breaking Premier League campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Key statistics from another record-breaking Premier League campaign

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola, centre right, won a sixth Premier League title while Erling Haaland claimed another Golden Boot (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola, centre right, won a sixth Premier League title while Erling Haaland claimed another Golden Boot (Martin Rickett/PA)

A record-breaking Premier League season concluded on Sunday with Manchester City champions again and more goals than ever before.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the season’s key statistics.

4 – consecutive titles for Manchester City, the first time a Premier League team has achieved that feat.

91 – City’s winning points total.

2 – winning margin in points ahead of Arsenal.

6 – Premier League titles for Pep Guardiola with Manchester City, trailing only Sir Alex Ferguson’s 13 with Manchester United.

1,246 – the season saw a record number of goals in the Premier League, beating the 1,222 in the inaugural 22-team campaign of 1992-93.

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, second right, celebrates after scoring the record-breaking 1,223rd goal of the Premier League season
Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, second right, celebrates after scoring the record-breaking 1,223rd goal of the Premier League season (Peter Byrne/PA)

27 – points total that would have guaranteed survival, with Luton on 26 in the third relegation place – a record low, beating the 2020-21 season when Fulham finished 18th with 28.

66 – points for the three relegated teams combined, the lowest of the Premier League era – the previous record being 76 in 2018-19 – and fewer than the champions’ total for the seventh time in eight years.

27 – Erling Haaland’s goal tally as he won the Golden Boot for the second season in succession.

13 – Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins led the league in assists.

16 – Arsenal’s David Raya kept the most clean sheets of any top-flight goalkeeper.

David Raya celebrates an Arsenal goal against Burnley
David Raya won the Golden Glove (Peter Byrne/PA)

8 – Manchester United’s eighth-placed finish was their lowest of the Premier League era.

104 – goals conceded by bottom club Sheffield United, a Premier League record – beating Swindon’s 100 in a 42-game season in 1993-94. Their goal difference of -69 equalled the record set by Derby’s 11-point season in 2007-08.

105 – yellow cards received by Chelsea, breaking Leeds’ record of 101 two years ago.

6 – players to play every minute of the league season. Arsenal and Wolves defenders William Saliba and Max Kilman were the only outfielders to achieve the feat, along with goalkeepers Jordan Pickford (Everton), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Andre Onana (Manchester United) and Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).