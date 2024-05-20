Memorable moments from 2023-24 Premier League season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Memorable moments from 2023-24 Premier League season

By Press Association
A hat-trick from Nicolas Jackson helped Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino enjoy a successful return to Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
A hat-trick from Nicolas Jackson helped Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino enjoy a successful return to Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Another entertaining Premier League season drew to a close on Sunday as Manchester City secured an history fourth straight crown while Luton’s relegation was confirmed.

Here, the PA news agency looks at 10 of the most memorable moments from the 2023-24 campaign, on and off the pitch.

VAR controversy

The opening weekend set the tone for a campaign full of controversial VAR decisions when Wolves were denied a last-gasp penalty despite Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana taking out Sasa Kalajdzic.

Liverpool arguably faced the biggest mistake when Luis Diaz thought he had scored in the 34th minute at Tottenham, but the offside flag was raised. VAR reviewed the incident and a goal should have been awarded.

However, miscommunication between the on-pitch officials and those at Stockley Park resulted in the effort being ruled out.

‘Absolute disgrace’

On a similar theme, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta went berserk after Anthony Gordon’s winner was allowed to stand at Newcastle.

He described the incident as an “absolute disgrace” and labelled it “embarrassing” after VAR checked three incidents in the build-up to the goal before it remained.

Arteta was subsequently charged by the Football Association, although later cleared by an independent commission.

Tottenham 1 Chelsea 4