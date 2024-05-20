Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney named in ParalympicsGB swimming squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney named in ParalympicsGB swimming squad

By Press Association
Maisie Summers-Newton is a two-time Paralympic champion (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)
Reigning champions Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney have been named in ParalympicsGB’s 26-strong swimming squad for this year’s Games in Paris.

Alice Tai, a gold medallist at Rio 2016, has also been picked after missing Tokyo 2020 due to an elbow injury and later undergoing surgery to have her right leg amputated below the knee.

Great Britain’s selection features 15 debutants, including 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith and visually-impaired identical twin sisters Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey.

Alice Tai missed the Tokyo Games
Multiple Paralympic medallists Stephen Clegg and Rebecca Redfern are two of the 11 returning Paralympians as they each prepare for a third consecutive Games.

Summers-Newton shone at the rescheduled Paralympics in Japan, stepping out of the shadow of idol Ellie Simmonds to clinch 200m medley and 100m breaststroke titles.

“I achieved my dream three years ago in Tokyo, and defending my titles is definitely the ambition,” said the 21-year-old.

“But without putting too much pressure on myself, the focus is on enjoying my racing and delivering my own best performance.”

Tully Kearney won a gold and silver in Japan three years ago
Kearney won 100m freestyle gold and 200m freestyle silver in the S5 category in the Far East.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy and has developed generalised dystonia, complained to World Para Swimming that she was subjected to a “humiliating” and “insulting” process when her classification was changed to S6.

Winnifrith, the youngest member of the swimming squad, has been selected after claiming two European titles last month in Madeira.

Paris 2024, which takes place between August 28 and September 8, begins in just 100 days.

Iona Winnifrith, aged 13, is the youngest member of ParalympicsGB's swimming squad for Paris
ParalympicsGB’s swimmers won 26 medals in Tokyo, finishing seventh in the overall standings thanks to eight golds, nine silvers and nine bronze.

Ellie Challis, Louise Fiddes, Grace Harvey and Toni Shaw, who each reached the podium in 2021, complete the roster of athletes with prior Games experience, alongside Suzanna Hext and Louis Lawlor.

Rhys Darbey, Bruce Dee, William Ellard, Poppy Maskill, Olivia Newman-Baronius, Megan Neave, Faye Rogers, Harry Stewart, Mark Tompsett, Cameron Vearncombe, Callie-Ann Warrington and Brock Whiston are the other Paralympic debutants.

Aquatics GB associate performance director Tim Jones said: “Our athlete cohort has evolved significantly since the Tokyo Games, and with 15 first-time Paralympians on the team, we know we have great potential to be very successful in Paris.”