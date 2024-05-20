Fit-again Jofra Archer’s ‘extra pace and fear factor’ set to boost England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fit-again Jofra Archer’s ‘extra pace and fear factor’ set to boost England

By Press Association
Jofra Archer was back in training with England at Headingley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jofra Archer was back in training with England at Headingley (Danny Lawson/PA)

England are eager to unleash Jofra Archer’s “fear factor” against Pakistan as the seamer prepares for his first home appearance in almost four years.

A stress fracture of the back has kept the 29-year-old out of international cricket for 14 months but it is even longer since he last represented his country on English soil – in an ODI against Australia in September 2020.

Archer turned out for Sussex’s second XI last week, tuning up with a lively six-over spell at Beckenham, and rejoined Jos Buttler’s side in the Headingley nets ahead of Wednesday’s T20 series opener.

He is pencilled in to play in that match in Leeds as England work him back into their attack ahead of taking what they hope will be a prominent role at next month’s T20 World Cup.

Sam Curran is happy to have Archer back in business after injury problems.
Sam Curran is happy to have Jofra Archer back in business after injury problems (Danny Lawson/PA)

All-rounder Sam Curran is delighted to welcome back a player who has the pace and prowess to raise the bowling threat to another level.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have a player of his quality. I’m sure England fans and players are extremely buzzed to have him back,” he said.

“He’s obviously got that extra pace and fear factor we can bring to opposition. We all hope his injuries are behind him now. Jof’s had a really tough couple of years, we all hope he can come back and do what he does for England and bring the A game that we know he’s got.”

England head coach Matthew Mott was not at training on Monday due to family reasons, leaving assistant Richard Dawson in charge of a group that continues to include former Test captain Andrew Flintoff.

Mott is expected to be back with the group ahead of the opening match as he and captain Buttler look to steer the ship back on course following a dire 50-over World Cup defence over the winter.

Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff is part of the England backroom staff again this summer (Danny Lawson/PA)

England brought their first-choice squad together at the last possible moment ahead of that tournament, in part due to a compressed and conflicting fixture list during an Ashes summer.

In a bid to avoid making the same mistake again, the England and Wales Cricket Board directed all of its Indian Premier League players to leave the tournament before the knockouts and come together for the warm-up series against Pakistan.

The franchises, and their millions of followers, might have been frustrated by the last-minute talent drain but one that allows England the greatest chance of finding some cohesion before they arrive in Barbados.

“That’s the main reason we all came back,” said Curran, one of eight squad members who had IPL deals following his stint with Punjab Kings.

“The messaging from Jos and the coaching staff was they wanted to get the group back together and we probably didn’t have that last time. We’ve been apart for a while so these games are going to be really crucial. We want to be playing as a team and get used to our roles.

“There’s a lot of buzz around the group, it seems like we’re back to our energy and it seems like the boys are really fizzed about this trophy hopefully coming back.”