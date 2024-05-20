Liverpool hope perfectionist Arne Slot continues Jurgen Klopp’s legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool hope perfectionist Arne Slot continues Jurgen Klopp’s legacy

By Press Association
Arne Slot’s coaching philosophy is similar to that of Jurgen Klopp’s (Richard Sellers/PA)
Arne Slot may idolise Pep Guardiola but Liverpool see him as a natural successor to Jurgen Klopp.

The 45-year-old Dutchman, who was confirmed as the new head coach at Anfield on Monday, has earned a reputation as a perfectionist and control freak and has said the City boss and Lionel Messi are the two people to have enriched football and never disappointed him in recent decades.

“Guardiola’s teams always play good, dominant, well thought out football,” Slot said a couple of years ago.

“Then of course you have Jurgen Klopp. Manchester City-Liverpool for me is the ultimate game.” He is about to experience that first-hand.

Jurgen Klopp said goodbye to Anfield on Sunday
For all his admiration of Guardiola, his style is more akin to Klopp’s – his Feyenoord team plays 4-3-3 and their pressing has become among the most successful of any team across Europe’s top seven leagues, with numbers closely mirroring those of Liverpool, and his preference for a high defensive line is a familiar tactic.

That will help with the transition as it should not require major changes in tactics or personnel at Anfield.

Slot is also regarded as an expert in man management and more than capable of handling the media – which plays a significant part in the role of Liverpool manager – and he places a big emphasis on developing young players.

It may appear Michael Edwards, Fenway Sports Group’s new chief executive of football, has picked a Klopp clone but even he knows that is impossible considering the impact the German has had on and off the pitch in nine years.

But while the similarities are obvious, and somewhat understandable, Liverpool will hope they have identified the man who can not only continue Klopp’s work but enhance it.

When Slot, who is open to new ideas and has even watched his local basketball club for inspiration, arrived at Feyenoord they had finished fifth in the Eredivisie and were not blessed with significant financial resources.

But in his first season he took them to the Europa League final, as Klopp did with Liverpool, and won the league in his second campaign.

He fits the FSG philosophy of getting more from untapped resources or underrated players – perhaps best exemplified by Turkey international Orkun Kokcu who was transformed under his leadership and, after lifting the league trophy, was sold to Benfica for a club record £21.5million-plus.

In Slot’s previous job he guided unfancied AZ Alkmaar to second in the league in a Covid-shortened 2019-20 season.

He now has to make the considerable step up in terms of quality and expectation. Liverpool will hope they have chosen well.