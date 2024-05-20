West Ham midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir signs one-year extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

West Ham midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir signs one-year extension

By Press Association
Dagny Brynjarsdottir has signed a one-year extension with West Ham (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Dagny Brynjarsdottir has signed a one-year extension with West Ham (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir will remain at West Ham for another season after signing a one-year contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.

The Iceland international captained West Ham during the 2022-2023 season, becoming the second skipper in Hammers’ history when she succeeded all-time record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty.

The 32-year-old missed the majority of the recently-concluded campaign after announcing she was pregnant in August and giving birth to her second son, Andreas, in February.

Brynjarsdottir said: “I’m delighted to be extending my contract.

“West Ham are not just signing me, but they are also signing my family and everything that comes with being a mother. I’m happy here, my family are happy here and this club feels like a family to me.

“I’m extremely grateful to everyone for the support I’ve received since the birth of my second son and it made my decision very easy.

“I’m already excited for what next season has in store and I’m looking forward to helping the team move forwards in the right direction.”

Brynjarsdottir was named in the matchday squad for Saturday’s season finale, a 3-1 loss away to Tottenham as they ended the season 11th.

The midfielder and former Hammers captain gave birth to her second son in February
Midfielder Brynjarsdottir gave birth to her second son in February (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Boss Rehanne Skinner said: “It was great to welcome Dagny and her family back to Chadwell Heath after the birth of her second son and with the support of the club she has been working hard over the last three months to return to the pitch as safely as possible.

“Dagny’s passion for West Ham United is clear to see. She knows what it means to play for this badge and her experience and leadership qualities will be a real asset to the team next season.”

Brynjarsdottir first joined West Ham in January 2021 and has featured 65 times across all competitions, contributing 17 goals.