Andy Murray on course for defeat in Geneva before weather intervenes

By Press Association
Andy Murray was less than impressed with weather conditions in Geneva (Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP)
Andy Murray was distracted by bizarre weather conditions as he stood on the brink of defeat in the first round of the Geneva Open.

Murray trailed world number 85 Yannick Hanfmann by a set and a double break when umpire Greg Allensworth sent them back to the dressing rooms due to an impending storm.

Gusts of wind had been sending showers of white pollen on to the court from the nearby Parc des Eaux-Vives, prompting Murray to complain to Allensworth: “It’s like it’s snowing out here.”

Andy Murray looked set to wave goodbye to Geneva (Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP)

Amid the unlikely conditions, Murray summoned two double faults in succession to pave the way for Hanfmann to move 4-1 up in the second set having grabbed the decisive break in the first, reeling off 12 points in a row to win it 7-5.

It was a disappointing return to the ATP Tour for Murray, who hoped to use Geneva to limber up for his first French Open appearance since 2020 after producing a disappointing performance at a Challenger event in Bordeaux last week on his comeback from injury.

He looked painfully out of sorts, struggling on the return of serve and increasingly handing the initiative to his opponent, who was less inclined to accept the need for a weather interruption.

Andy Murray was trailing Yannick Hanfmann at the Geneva Open (Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP)

Barring a spectacular revival it means Murray will miss the chance of booking a second-round clash with world number one Novak Djokovic, in what would have been their first meeting since the 2017 Doha final.

British number three Dan Evans missed a match point opportunity as he fell 6-3 4-6 7-6 (6) to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the Lyon Open.

In a thrilling final set, Evans hit back from 5-2 behind to hold match point at 6-5 in the tie-break before Rinderknech rallied to reach round two.