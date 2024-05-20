Somerset and Essex win to keep in touch with County Championship leaders Surrey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Somerset and Essex win to keep in touch with County Championship leaders Surrey

By Press Association
Jordan Cox starred for Essex in their latest Championship win (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jordan Cox starred for Essex in their latest Championship win (Joe Giddens/PA)

Somerset and Essex both kept in touch with Vitality County Championship Division One leaders Surrey after claiming victories during the latest round of matches.

Matt Renshaw led the way for Somerset as they saw off Kent by eight wickets at Taunton.

Renshaw hit an unbeaten 82 in Somerset’s commanding chase of 189 to win, with Andrew Umeed compiling 73 not out as Somerset claimed a maximum 24 points to move within 18 of the leaders.

Joe Denly had earlier taken Kent’s second innings total past 500 with 67 off 129 balls, helped by Grant Stewart’s 37.

Essex were indebted to Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley for successfully chasing a target of 338 to beat Warwickshire at Chelmsford.

Cox hit 112 and Critchley was left on 99 not out as they compiled an Essex record fifth-wicket partnership of 176 against Warwickshire.

Simon Harmer hit the winning runs just before lunch as Essex triumphed by four wickets to hold third place, four points behind Somerset.

Hampshire also finished things off during the morning session, claiming a five-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 169, Hampshire began the day needing 85 with five wickets left, although that was effectively four after Tom Prest suffered a broken shoulder while fielding on day one.

But Fletcha Middleton and James Fuller compiled an unbroken match-winning partnership of 127 in Hampshire’s first victory of the season.

George Balderson was the star performer for Lancashire in a 60-run win against Durham at Blackpool, halting an unlikely victory bid by the visitors.

Chasing 475 for victory, Ollie Robinson’s career-best 171 kept Durham in contention, while David Bedingham also hit a century in a fourth-wicket stand of 216.

But Balderson’s new-ball burst saw Durham slip from 380 for five to 383 for eight, before he wrapped up the innings to finish with four for 52.

In Division Two, Middlesex claimed a thrilling two-wicket win against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens thanks to an unbroken stand of 52 between Tom Helm and Jack Davies.

It meant that Middlesex reached their victory target of 213 after being pinned on the back foot by an inspired spell of bowling from Mason Crane.

Crane sparked a collapse of four wickets falling for 15 runs – he finished with figures of five for 99 – before Helm and Davies dragged Middlesex over the line.

Northamptonshire were frustrated by Anuj Dal as they had to settle for a draw at Derbyshire.

The visitors were on course for a first win of the season at tea when Derbyshire crumbled to 149 for seven chasing an improbable 371 for victory, but Dal’s unbeaten 31 from 139 balls denied them.

Zak Chappell played a big part with 72 in a stand of 108 in 32 overs with Dal and, although Rob Keogh took five for 62 with his off-spin, Derbyshire clung on to close on 261 for nine.

Half-centuries from Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb and Rehan Ahmed saw Leicestershire secure a hard-fought draw after being asked to follow on against Gloucestershire at Grace Road.