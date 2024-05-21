On this day in 2008 – Man Utd win Champions League after penalty shootout drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2008 – Man Utd win Champions League after penalty shootout drama

By Press Association
Manchester United celebrate winning the Champions League in Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
John Terry slipped and Edwin Van Der Sar saved on a dramatic night in Moscow as Manchester United overcame Chelsea to become kings of Europe for the third time on this day in 2008.

After Sir Matt Busby’s men comprehensively beat Benfica 4-1 to win the 1968 European Cup, it took the most remarkable of comebacks for United to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 in 1999 as Sir Alex Ferguson lifted the Champions League for the first time.

There was similar drama as United won their third European Cup on this day 16 years ago against Chelsea, with the first ever all-English final going down to football’s version of Russian roulette.

Manchester United won the Champions League for a third time in 2008 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The opening 25 minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium failed to live up to the pre-match hype, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s header – his 42nd goal of the season – injected life into the showdown.

United had further chances but the Blues bounced back thanks to a massive slice of luck just before the break, with Frank Lampard tucking home after Michael Essien’s 25-yard shot took two deflections.

Avram Grant’s men kicked on in the second half and Didier Drogba hit the woodwork, but the match went into extra time and the goal frame was again rattled as Lampard took aim shortly after the restart.

Terry cleared a goalbound effort from Ryan Giggs off the line before Drogba was sensationally sent off for slapping Nemanja Vidic as tempers frayed in the closing stages. The match ended in the tensest of shootouts.

After the first four spot-kicks were scored, star turn Ronaldo saw his stuttered attempt saved by Petr Cech.

Cristiano Ronaldo put United ahead in Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Portugal international’s devastation turned to almighty relief with the match-deciding spot-kick at 4-4, when Blues skipper Terry slipped and sent the ball onto the outside of the post in the Russian rain.

Into sudden death, Van Der Sar was the hero as he saved Nicolas Anelka’s kick, as United triumphed 6-5 on penalties, sparking wild celebrations from all clad in red.

Ferguson said the team, who were led up to receive the European Cup by Sir Bobby Charlton, were inspired by the prospect of winning the trophy 50 years after the Munich air disaster.

“We had a cause which was very important,” he said. “People with causes are difficult to battle against and I think fate was playing its part. I feel very, very proud.

“The slip by Terry gave us an opening and I thought we would win it then.

Didier Drogba was red-carded (Owen Humphreys/PA)
“We were fantastic in the first half but the goal gave them an impetus and they were the better team in the second half. But in extra time I think we were the better team.

“It was tight and there were some fantastic moments.”

United have not lifted the Champions League since, having lost in the final to Barcelona in both 2009 and 2011.

Chelsea would go on to win the trophy for the first time in their history in 2012, when the penalty shootout went their way against Bayern Munich.