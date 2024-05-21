Arne Slot has to accept Jurgen Klopp comparisons at Liverpool, says Jan Molby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arne Slot has to accept Jurgen Klopp comparisons at Liverpool, says Jan Molby

By Press Association
Arne Slot will have to face comparisons to Jurgen Klopp (PA)
Arne Slot will have to face comparisons to Jurgen Klopp (PA)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby believes new manager Arne Slot will have to accept comparisons to predecessor Jurgen Klopp until he establishes a winning formula at Anfield.

The Dutchman has left Feyenoord to take on the unenviable task of succeeding Klopp, who won every club trophy with the exception of the Europa League during almost nine years in charge.

That success will be a hard act to follow for Slot but Molby said expectations had to be managed.

He told the PA news agency: “We (the media and pundits) have a big job haven’t we?

“Every time there is something we can’t keep referring back to ‘Klopp would have done A, B or C’ – but I guess there will be some of that. He’ll just have to override that.”

Molby was a fan of Sporting’s Ruben Amorim before Slot was identified as Klopp’s successor but, having since studied the 45-year-old’s Feyenoord team, he likes what he has seen.

“The first thing you do is you have a little look at the stats and how he compares to how Liverpool like to play,” he added.

“Then I’ve had a look at a few games – they beat Ajax 6-0 in a league game – and I liked what I saw. I think he is a very impressive man.

“Klopp had a way of playing and he has modified his heavy metal football over the years.

“This is almost another step in terms of how modern football is played in terms of the high intensity and high press.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby
Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby believes new manager Arne Slot will inevitably have to suffer comparisons with predecessor Jurgen Klopp (Nick Potts/PA)

“What are the downfalls? That he has done all his work in Holland so far. That would be the gamble.

“He now has to transfer that into the Premier League but I can’t see why not.

“He appears to have a big personality, he’s verbally very clever and probably speaks better English than (Manchester United boss) Erik ten Hag.”