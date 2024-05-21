Andy Murray’s Geneva Open reprieve is brief before first-round defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray’s Geneva Open reprieve is brief before first-round defeat

By Press Association
Andy Murray was playing his first match on the ATP Tour since suffering an ankle injury in March (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Andy Murray was playing his first match on the ATP Tour since suffering an ankle injury in March (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Andy Murray’s reprieve at the Geneva Open proved a brief one as he played just three games before losing in the first round to Yannick Hanfmann.

Murray had trailed the German by a set and a double break on Monday evening when impending storms sent the players from the court and brought play to an early end.

And Hanfmann took care of business under sunny skies on Tuesday lunchtime, needing barely 10 minutes to wrap up a 7-5 6-2 victory.

Murray was playing his first match on the ATP Tour since suffering an ankle injury in March and he will now head to the French Open having played only three matches on clay.

The Scot had complained about pollen blowing in from a nearby park as he struggled against the powerful Hanfmann on Monday.

He won the opening two points on the German’s serve on the resumption as he sought to make an immediate impact but Hanfmann promptly reeled off four in a row.

Although Murray then held serve comfortably, he could not force a break, dropping his racket to the court after netting a forehand before Hanfmann clinched victory with an ace.

The German will now take on Novak Djokovic in round two, while Murray departs for Paris where he is set to play at Roland Garros for the first time in four years.