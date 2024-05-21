What went wrong for Marcus Rashford to lead to England Euro squad omission?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What went wrong for Marcus Rashford to lead to England Euro squad omission?

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford has not made the cut for Euro 2024 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 following a turbulent season at Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what has gone wrong for the forward in recent months.

Stuttering start

Rewind to last summer and everything was rosier for Rashford, who was enjoying a renaissance under Erik ten Hag. He was coming off the back of a 30-goal season which propelled United back into the Champions League and rewarded with a new big-money contract. But the goals dried up at the beginning of this campaign and he found himself frequently shunted out to the wing to accommodate summer signing Rasmus Hojlund through the centre. Rashford’s misfortunes were a symptom of United’s malaise as they lost eight of their first 15 matches for the first time in more than 60 years to pile the pressure on Ten Hag.

Continued struggles

Marcus Rashford, second right, was red carded in Copenhagen in November (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rashford found the back of the net just once – in a losing cause – in his first 16 matches for United. In this period, he was given a public rebuke from Ten Hag, who labelled a pre-planned birthday celebration hours after an abject 3-0 defeat by crosstown rivals Manchester City as “unacceptable”. Just a few days later, Rashford was given his second red card in 374 appearances for United in a 4-3 Champions League loss at Copenhagen. In the same month, he scored from the spot in a 3-0 win at Everton.

Frozen out and disciplined

Rashford scored just eight goals in the 2023-24 season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rashford spent much of December warming the bench as his poor returns led to him losing his starting spot. Either side of the new year was a brief upturn in fortunes on the field with three goals in four appearances but he was back in the spotlight after reportedly spending a night in a Belfast nightclub, which led to an internal disciplinary. He was left out of United’s win against Newport a couple of days later and was linked with a January switch to Paris St Germain which ultimately never materialised.

Rashford hits back but then blows cold again

Amid criticism from the likes of former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, Rashford asked to be shown a “bit more humanity” in an article for the Players’ Tribune as he rejected claims of a lack of commitment to United. He subsequently went on a three-game scoring run, including an extra-time strike in United’s 4-3 FA Cup win over Liverpool in mid-March but it proved a false dawn. After being booed by some fans in the semi-final against Coventry, he did not make another start and his disappointing season yielded just eight goals and five assists in a total of 42 appearances in all competitions.

Overlooked by Southgate

Following England’s defeat by France in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final, England boss Gareth Southgate faced scrutiny about his decision to not introduce Rashford until the final five minutes, when his side were already trailing. Southgate has stood by the misfiring Rashford in recent squads but he was a peripheral figure in the most recent international break in March and the form of Phil Foden and emergence of Anthony Gordon has left the 26-year-old United frontman out in the cold.