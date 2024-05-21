Gareth Southgate has no worries over Harry Kane’s fitness ahead of Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate has no worries over Harry Kane’s fitness ahead of Euro 2024

By Press Association
Harry Kane was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros (Andrew Milligan/PA)
England captain Harry Kane’s back injury “should not be a problem” for Euro 2024, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

Kane was substituted during the second half of Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat at Real Madrid a fortnight ago and subsequently missed the last two Bundesliga games.

Outgoing Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel raised concerns about Kane’s fitness by saying there was a “complete blockage” and he struggled to move.

But Southgate has allayed those fears, including the striker in his provisional 33-man squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Asked if Kane was OK, Southgate replied: “We think so. He’s obviously missed the end of the season with a back issue.

“But our understanding from our end and from the medical team at Bayern is that that should not be a problem once we get back into training.”

Kane is one of 12 attacking players listed in Southgate’s initial squad and the England boss has an array of talent at the top end of the pitch.

And Southgate is content with the amount of players who can contribute goals.

“Not just Harry, Raheem (Sterling) as well was crucial in the last Euros especially for getting the goals in big games,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We’ve shared that load a lot more. You can see across that forward line, the number of goals they’ve scored for their clubs this year.

“But also then for us people like Bukayo (Saka) have weighed in with a lot of goals for us as well, so you need those options.

“We need people to be able to come in and refresh the team. It’s the physical demands of a seven-game tournament we found out twice.

“And to go the distance you need good depth in the squad and the ability to refresh the team as well, so we feel within the squad that we’ve picked we’ve got that opportunity.”