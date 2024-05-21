Matt Beard shares credit after being named WSL manager of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Beard shares credit after being named WSL manager of the season

By Press Association
Matt Beard has won the Barclays Manager of the Season award (PA)
Matt Beard has won the Barclays Manager of the Season award (PA)

Liverpool boss Matt Beard insists his Barclays manager of the season award is “great recognition for everyone” after finishing fourth in the Women’s Super League.

Liverpool achieved their highest position since 2014, when they won the WSL title, and ended the campaign with four straight wins including victories over Chelsea and Manchester United, which helped them finish above the latter.

Beard was recognised for his team’s performance over the course of the season by being given the award at the League Managers Association dinner.

“I’m very grateful and very humbled,” Beard told the PA news agency.

“It’s great to see the work we have done has been recognised as always, we couldn’t do it without the staff or the players so this award is not just about me, it’s about the collective so from that side it’s great recognition for everyone.

“It’s not just me. I’m the figurehead of it all but the players have performed, the staff have worked tirelessly for the club.

“It’s an interesting one, could we do a whole backroom team award rather than a manager’s one because there’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes with people we don’t see.

“I get a bit embarrassed by it all if I’m honest with you but for me, I couldn’t do what I do without the people I have with me.”

Liverpool v Chelsea – Barclays Women’s Super League – Prenton Park
Liverpool’s fourth place finish was their highest since 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool’s fourth place finish behind Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal took them to within one spot of qualifying for the Champions League, which Beard insists is the next obvious goal for them as they look to build on a successful season.

He added: “The Champions League is the logical next step for us. We are under no illusions on how tough that will be, you can even include Manchester United in that, what they spend.

“Statistically we were much better than what we were last year so now we need to step that up a level next season.

“It’ll be tough to break into that top three, Man United are the only team that’s done it – that’s our ambition but for me it’s about how we improve on this season’s points tally.”

Liverpool previously used to share League Two club Tranmere’s training ground before spending a number of week’s at the men’s AXA training centre, but moved back into the men’s team’s former facility Melwood ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Beard insists the move into their own facility has been key to their success on the field this season.

He said: “Whenever you share a facility like we did at Tranmere – and I had a great working relationship with the staff there – it’s their training ground so we are constantly having to work around them.

“Even when we were at the academy at pre-season we were having to work around the (under-)21s so to have your own bespoke facility, it’s vitally important so we’re not having to move training sessions or classroom sessions for whatever reason.

“The facility itself is world-class, there’s a lot of history created here so that’s also had a big impact on the players as well.”