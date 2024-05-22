5 players to keep an eye on at Roland Garros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 players to keep an eye on at Roland Garros

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal could be playing at the French Open (Tertius Pickard/AP)
The French Open begins on Sunday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek bidding to defend their titles.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five players to watch at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal

French Open 2019 – Day Thirteen – Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal has dominated the French Open over the years (Richard Sellers/PA)

The 14-time champion’s participation remains in doubt even though he is, by his own standards at least, injury-free. Nadal has played only four tournaments this year and won only four games in his last match, against Hubert Hurkacz in Rome. But assuming he does play, an unseeded Nadal is a frightening prospect in the early rounds and, if he can string together a couple of stress-free wins, the 37-year-old will start believing title number 15 is a possibility.

Iga Swiatek

The undisputed world number one has just completed the Madrid/Rome double, beating closest rival Aryna Sabalenka in both finals and becoming the first woman to achieve the feat since Serena Williams in 2013. Rome was the 22-year-old from Poland’s 21st WTA title and her fourth this year, as well as her ninth successive final victory. Swiatek heads to Roland Garros as the defending champion and hot favourite for a fourth title in five years.

Alexander Zverev

With doubts over the form of Nadal and Novak Djokovic and the fitness of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, German world number four Zverev has possibly his best chance of landing a first grand slam title at the scene of the horror ankle injury he suffered against Nadal in the semi-final two years earlier. The 27-year-old won his first Masters title since that injury in Rome last week. However, the spotlight will also fall on a domestic abuse trial in Berlin – he denies the allegations – which begins in the middle of the tournament.

Danielle Collins

Italy Tennis Open
Danielle Collins is on the rise (Antonietta Baldassarre/AP)

American Collins is enjoying a remarkable end-of-career renaissance, having declared this season will be her last. The 30-year-old’s run to the semi-finals in Rome – where she lost to Sabalenka – took her to 19 victories from her last 21 matches including tournament wins in Miami and Charleston. An imminent return to the top 10 – having been ranked 63 in February – makes Collins’ impending retirement all the more difficult to understand.

Jack Draper

Jack Draper
Jack Draper is now up to 35 in the world rankings (Adam Davy/PA)

With Andy Murray winding down and both Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans struggling for form, Draper looks to be the pick of the British men at this year’s tournament. Now ranked 35 in the world, the 22-year-old left-hander seems to have put his injury-plagued early years behind him and is ready to take the next step from exciting prospect to genuine title contender. Roland Garros would be a good place to start.