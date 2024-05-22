We’ll give it everything for World Cup place – Rob Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We’ll give it everything for World Cup place – Rob Page

By Press Association
Wales manager Rob Page has his sights set on the 2026 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wales manager Rob Page has his sights set on the 2026 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Wales boss Rob Page intends to “give everything” to qualify for the World Cup and repay the faith of those backing him.

The Football Association of Wales quickly announced it would be sticking by Page as manager after the heartbreaking failure to reach Euro 2024.

A Wales side in transition after the retirement of Gareth Bale agonisingly missed out on a place in this summer’s tournament in Germany after a penalty shoot-out loss to Poland in March.

Wales are downbeat after losing to Poland on penalties
Wales agonisingly missed out on Euro 2024 qualification on penalties (David Davies/PA)

The pain of that play-off defeat still stings for Page but he is grateful for the support and wants to make amends when it comes to the next big tournament.

“It was a hard one to take,” Page told the PA news agency. “We were a penalty kick away from qualifying for another Euros. It was a bitter pill to swallow.

“We were all disappointed, nobody more so than myself, that we didn’t get there.

“But it was nice of the president and the FAW to come out and back me the next day.

“I signed a four-year contract before the (2022) World Cup because we knew this wasn’t going to be a quick fix.

“It was a cruel way to go out but the message to the players afterwards was we’re going in the right direction.

“We’re there or thereabouts, but we need to start introducing a few more of these young players and the backing and the four-year contract that I’ve got give me time now to do that.

Rob Page (right) at a coaching event
Page, right, attended a coaching initiative in Manchester this week (Chase)

“It’s on to the next ones – a successful Nations League come September and then the World Cup, and we’ll be giving it everything to qualify.”

Page intends to start to freshen up his squad for next month’s friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

He said: “I’ll introduce some new faces. I think it’s a perfect opportunity to give some of the younger players some minutes and caps and have a look at them ready then for September to hit the ground running.”

Page was speaking at a grassroots coaching event in Manchester organised by digital bank Chase and the four Home Nations Football Associations.

Chase and the football associations are seeking to support aspiring coaches from low-income backgrounds by funding 2,900 introductory coaching qualifications and 85 professional coaching bursaries across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Rob Page
Page hopes the scheme can create opportunities for many more people to get involved in coaching (Chase)

Page said: “We need more coaches and we need to make it affordable, available to them.

“Some of the best coaches in world football never played at professional level, so there are other coaches out there that just need that first opportunity to get on the first rung of the ladder.”

