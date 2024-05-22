Defensive issues and attacking headaches – big decisions for Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defensive issues and attacking headaches – big decisions for Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
Luke Shaw is a doubt to make England’s final 26-player squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Luke Shaw is a doubt to make England’s final 26-player squad (Adam Davy/PA)

By naming a provisional 33-man squad on Tuesday, England manager Gareth Southgate has stepped up his preparations for Euro 2024.

A number of pressing decisions remain, however, ahead of this summer’s tournament.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the things Southgate now has to consider.

Who to cut next

Gareth Southgate at an England training session
The England manager needs to trim his squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate must name his final 26-man squad by June 7.

It may be that he already knows who he wants to take to Germany, in which case keeping an extra seven players in full training mode – rather then letting them head off for their summer holidays – is merely precautionary in case of injuries.

Yet there would seem to be places to be won in defence and tough decisions over who to leave out in attack, meaning a lot could ride on upcoming friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Iceland.

Defensive issues

Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw is England’s main injury worry (Mike Egerton/PA)

There are 11 defenders in the initial squad and some of the most experienced – Harry Maguire, John Stones and Luke Shaw – have had injury problems this season.

Shaw may not make it at all, a particular concern given the shortage of other left-back options.

There is a strong chance Kieran Trippier, primarily a right-back but versatile enough to operate on the left, could be first choice in that position despite his own injury woes. Joe Gomez’s versatility could also help his cause.

Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and Lewis Dunk will eye back-up centre-back roles but Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah have everything to gain in those friendlies.

Attacking headaches

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish is among the players that could be sweating on his place (Tim Goode/PA)

The problems at the other end of the field are completely the opposite, where Southgate has too many exciting players vying for places.

Many international managers might love to have just one of Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon and James Maddison, but the chances are Southgate is going to have to leave some of them out.

It is the sort of headache managers say they like to have, but those final decisions will be tough.

Backing up Kane

Harry Kane
Harry Kane will lead the line but back-up will be needed (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane is the undisputed leader of the side but centre-forward cover will be required.

With other attacking options including Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer, only one extra out-and-out striker might be needed, but that would still leave a difficult choice between Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney.

Watkins’ outstanding season might give him the edge, but Toney’s brilliance from the penalty spot is hard to ignore.

Putting faith in youngsters

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford did not make the squad (John Walton/PA)

Southgate’s decision to leave out Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson has shorn the squad of a lot of experience.

Yet with the likes of Kane, Kyle Walker, Stones, Maguire and Trippier around, with Foden and Bellingham having now matured into players of some repute, there is still plenty of it about.

This could afford Southgate slack to stick with some of his younger players.