Manchester City’s route to the FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester City’s route to the FA Cup final

By Press Association
Manchester City are hoping to beat Manchester United in a second successive FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City are hoping to beat Manchester United in a second successive FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

Holders Manchester City will face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final for a second successive season on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their route back to Wembley.

Man City 5 Huddersfield 0 (third round, Jan 7)

Phil Foden celebrates scoring against Huddersfield
Foden scored two against the Terriers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Phil Foden scored twice as City began their trophy defence with a routine win over the Championship side. Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku and a Ben Jackson own-goal completed the scoring, while Kevin De Bruyne set one up on his return from a long injury lay-off.

Tottenham 0 Man City 1 (fourth round, Jan 26)

Nathan Ake celebrates his winner against Tottenham
Ake proved the difference against Spurs (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nathan Ake grabbed an 88th-minute winner as City finally won a game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the sixth time of asking. The tie had appeared to be heading to a replay when the defender pounced from close range after Guglielmo Vicario failed to hold a De Bruyne corner.

Luton 2 Man City 6 (fifth round, Feb 27)

Erling Haaland plundered five goals as City swept the Hatters aside at Kenilworth Road. De Bruyne weighed in with four assists while Mateo Kovacic claimed the other goal. Jordan Clark’s double briefly gave Luton hope at 3-2 early in the second half but ultimately City were far too strong.

Man City 2 Newcastle 0 (quarter-finals, Mar 16)

Bernardo Silva scores against Newcastle
Silva claimed a double against the Magpies (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bernardo Silva scored both goals in the first half as City made easy work of Newcastle in the rain at the Etihad Stadium. Both goals came with the aid of deflections but there was no doubting City’s superiority, with the home side enjoying 72 per cent possession.

Man City 1 Chelsea 0 (semi-finals, Apr 20)

Silva bounced back from the disappointment of missing in the Champions League penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid three days earlier with the late winner at Wembley. The Portuguese turned in six minutes from time to punish a wasteful Chelsea, for whom Nicolas Jackson had spurned several chances.