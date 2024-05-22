How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a record 22nd time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a record 22nd time

By Press Association
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring the winning penalty against Coventry (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United are through to a record 22nd FA Cup final and will take on Manchester City this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Red Devils’ route to another Wembley showdown.

Wigan 0 Man Utd 2 (third round, Jan 8)

Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United to victory against Wigan (Nick Potts/PA)

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes meant Erik ten Hag’s side avoided any unwanted drama at League One side Wigan.

United, as they should have, dominated a side 53 places below them, and the only complaint would be that they did not convert more of their 33 attempts on goal.

As it was, Dalot’s 22nd-minute curler and a second-half penalty from Fernandes set up a trip to Wales.

Newport 2 Man Utd 4 (fourth round, Jan 28)

The Red Devils survived a huge FA Cup fright to win away to League Two opposition after Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo – with his first United goal – had struck inside the opening 13 minutes.

Safe passage seemed inevitable but Rodney Parade was rocked as Bryn Morris and Will Evans levelled, making light of the 76 rungs between the two clubs on the football ladder.

United’s troubled season was in danger of sinking to a new low, only for Antony to score for the first time since April 2023 and Rasmus Hojlund to seal matters in stoppage time.

Nottingham Forest 0 Man Utd 1 (fifth round, Feb 28)

Last year’s FA Cup finalists dug deep on the banks of the Trent as Casemiro turned home Fernandes’ free-kick at the death to set-up a mouth-watering quarter-final with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The 89th-minute winner, which took time to be cleared by the VAR, kept United’s season alive having been dumped out of Europe in December and long since played themselves out of the Premier League title race.

Man Utd 4 Liverpool 3 (AET) (Mar 17)

Super sub Amad Diallo sealed a scarcely-believable extra-time triumph in a tie against bitter rivals Liverpool that swung from one way to the other before a box-office conclusion.

Scott McTominay put United into an early lead, but Liverpool looked set to run amok after Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah scored late in the first half to put Jurgen Klopp’s men in control.

Substitute Antony levelled against the run of play to take the match to extra time, when the roller-coaster ride continued with Liverpool replacement Harvey Elliott striking a 105th-minute body blow.

But, in front of United fan Tyson Fury, the hosts picked themselves off the canvas, with Marcus Rashford making it 3-3 before Diallo scored in the final minute and was sent off after receiving a second booking for his celebrations.

Coventry 3 Man Utd 3 (Utd won 4-2 on penalties) (Apr 21)

Manchester United survived an almighty scare to progress to the FA Cup final, winning on penalties after Coventry fell agonisingly short of a sensational comeback victory at Wembley.

The Red Devils had looked to be cruising past an apparently inferior opponent as they opened up a handsome lead with goals from McTominay, Harry Maguire and Fernandes.

Yet their Championship opponents pulled one back through Ellis Simms with less than 20 minutes to go and then threw caution to the wind, with Callum O’Hare scoring a deflected effort before Haji Wright’s 90th-minute spot-kick sent the game to extra time.

Both sides hit the bar in extra time before Victor Torp thought he had snatched a dramatic winner for Coventry in the closing minutes, only for VAR to rule Wright fractionally offside in the build-up. Sky Blues captain Ben Sheaf went on to send a crucial kick over the crossbar in the penalty shoot-out, leaving Hojlund to win it.